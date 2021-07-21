MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg man has been charged with felony attempt to kidnap a minor, felony attempted robbery of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor stalking and obstruction of law enforcement related to allegations he allegedly attempted to enter a vehicle and filmed two girls as they waited in a vehicle outside Weis.
Mifflinburg police charged Moses J. Fahnestock, 38, of Mifflinburg, with attempted kidnap of a minor, attempted robbery of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking of movable property, stalking, obstruction of administration of law/other government function, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
The alleged incident took place from 5:50 p.m. to 6:17 p.m. July 18 at Weis Markets, 65 Meadow Green Drive, Mifflinburg, Union County.
According to police, Fahnestock approached a vehicle with two girls, ages 14 and 11, inside and began looking inside the windows. Fahnestock allegedly approached the driver's door, which prompted the girls to lock the doors and begin screaming. Fahnestock then allegedly backed away but filmed the girls.
When the girls' father approached, police said Fahnestock told him to stop harassing him and used an expletive.
Police arrived and found Fahnestock inside the store. Fahnestock refused to cooperate, according to police, and would not provide his name. When police attempted to take him into custody, Fahnestock allegedly resisted and yelled at customers.
Police also noted that Fahnestock was seen entering the Sheetz parking lot in a red van, however his license is suspended, DUI related.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.