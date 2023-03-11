District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Troopers have charged Robert L. Keyes, 34, of Harrisburg, with driving under the influence, flight to avoid apprehension, disregard traffic lanes, driving at a safe speed, driving a vehicle without inspection, damage to property, failure to notify police of an accident, careless driving, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.
The charges were filed as the result of a crash which occurred March 3 along Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Keyes allegedly left the scene, and led troopers on a short foot pursuit. He was found hiding under a truck in the parking lot at Balley's Garage, and allegedly exhibited signs of impairment.
Retail theft
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg police have charged Natalie A. Foreman, 30, of Lewisburg with retail theft.
On three separate occasions, Foreman allegedly left Weis Markets in Mifflinburg without paying for $249.86 worth of merchandise.
Terroristic Threats
MIFFLINBURG — Benjamen D. Gerrity, 36, of Mount Carmel, has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment.
Police allege Gerrity used Facbook messenger to send a threatening message to a Mifflinburg woman stating, "I'm going to kill you and everyone you love."
State Police at Milton
DUI
NORTHUMBERLAND — Krystal Semerod, 38, of Sunbury, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:15 p.m. March 1 and King and Second streets, Northumberland.
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Curtis Fuhrman, 35, of Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 11:33 p.m. March 5 at Route 405 and Harveys Lane, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
