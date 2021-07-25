DANVILLE — In conjunction with the Christmas in July celebration at the Danville SPCA, dog adoptions will be reduced to $20 each.
Cats and kittens are available for adoption for $20 each through the end of July.
The dog special runs from Monday, July 26 through Sunday, Aug. 1.
Dog adoption fees are usually $150 to $300. The dogs are spayed or neutered, up to date on their shots, flea and tick treated, dewormed and microchipped for identification.
They will come with a bag of toys and a sample food bag.
To schedule an appointment to meet cats, kittens or dogs, call 570-275-0340. Appointments are available from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.
Cats and kittens are neutered or spayed, have their shots, dewormed, microchipped and flea and tick treated.
Kitten fees are usually $150 and adult cat fees are normally $85.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.