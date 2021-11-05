The big question entering this weekend’s NASCAR season finale in Phoenix is whether NASCAR’s most popular driver can unseat the man who should be champion.
Chase Elliott has played second fiddle to his teammate Kyle Larson all season, finishing second in four of the nine races won by Larson. Elliott has three other second-place finishes this year and two wins.
However, Elliott won last year’s season finale in Phoenix to claim his first championship. Can he surpass his father Bill in championships this weekend?
Early in Larson’s career, he had a hard time “sealing the deal” and winning races he dominated. That certainly hasn’t been a problem this year. But can he take that final step and claim a NASCAR championship? I believe he will.
Should Larson win the championship, he’ll be the first driver to win The World of Outlaws’ Knoxville Nationals and a NASCAR Cup championship in the same season. He’s also won a slew of other dirt track races across the country.
A dirt-track racer at heart, when Larson claimed his first Golden Driller for winning the Chili Bowl midget nationals in 2020, he said that was the trophy which meant the most to him in his racing career. I’m sure NASCAR officials didn’t like that comment as he had already won a few Cup races at that point.
I certainly hope no one asks Larson how his NASCAR championship trophy compares to others he’s collected.
Of the other drivers contending for the championship, Denny Hamlin’s chances of winning are slim as he has a long history of choking when going for a championship. He clearly started to lose his mind last weekend in Martinsville, and as in the past, I’m sure he will continue to unravel throughout the next couple of days.
Martin Truex, the 2017 series championship, may be the dark horse in this title fight. Although he’s won four times this season, he’s also been inconsistent.
Fortunately for Truex, he won at Phoenix in the spring and enters the finale with a legitimate shot at claiming his second championship.
In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, everyone is expecting either Austin Cindric or AJ Allmendinger to emerge as champion. However, I can’t help but think back to two instances this season when the two have tangled.
On the Daytona road course, the two had contact while going for a stage win. At Bristol, race winner Allmendinger’s car spun across the finish line sideways, thanks to contact by Cindric. Should the two tangle in Phoenix, Noah Gragson or Daniel Hemric could sneak in to take a long-overdue championship.
John Hunter Nemecheck is expected to win the truck championship. However, as I wrote last week this season reminds me a lot of 2019. Matt Crafton didn’t win a race that year, but remained quietly consistent to claim his third series title.
Zane Smith — my pick to win this year’s truck championship — guaranteed his spot in the final four with a win last weekend in Martinsville. Ben Rhodes is also in contention to win the championship.
I’m waiting for the season in which NASCAR makes Martinsville the site of the season finale. The track is far more “racy” that Phoenix and would be an incredible location to wrap up a season.
I still believe NASCAR should rotate the location of the finale among tracks. When the 2023 schedule comes out, I’m rooting for Martinsville to become the location of the championship race.
Although it would be nice to see the final round at Martinsville for years to come, I’m a fan of rotating the finale.
