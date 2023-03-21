LEWISBURG — A “purr-fect” afternoon is being planned with a feline movie star scheduled to make an appearance in downtown Lewisburg.
Schmagel, the cat which appeared in the Tom Hanks film a “Man Called Otto,” will be available for photo booth selfie sessions at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Campus Theatre, Lewisburg.
Schmagel’s owner, Britany Hufnagle-Long of Catawissa, is a trainer for an animal-actor agency, in which the animals she trains are used for commercial advertising and movies.
“I found Schmagel and his sister Schmiscuit as kittens at a local Sheetz store; thus their names,” she explained. “I knew I had to keep them after they ran to me. I fostered their open nature from there.”
“I came to realize that Schmagel was a local celebrity and thought it would be a good idea to bring him here, to benefit local animal rescue organizations,” said Barb Spaventa, a Campus Theatre board member.
Campus Theatre Executive Director Scotta Magnelli explained that the theater is a 501c3 nonprofit organizaiton.
“Many people think that the Campus Theatre is owned by Bucknell University,” Magnelli said. “While Bucknell owns the building, the theater itself and its operations are all under the non-profit status.”
Being a non-profit, Spaventa said it’s the theater’s mission to help other non-profit organizations.
“We will be partnering with Four Paws Sake PA of Milton and Sun Pets of Northumberland, as well as the Scratching Post of Lewisburg,” Spaventa said, while outlining the organizations that will benefit from the March 25 event.
“It’s a purr-fect partnership, that rescued animals can be adopted and even become movie stars,” she added.
Furry friends available for adoption from Four Paws Sake PA and Sun Pets will be on hand. There will also be an opportunity for participants to donate towards the care and operation of the animal rescues.
“There will be glass donation jars set up in the lobby for donations for the animal rescues,” said Gabriele Antensteiner, the theater’s director of membership. “All donations will be divided between the rescues. Also, the organizations will be bringing along several cats that will be available for adoption at the event.”
“Those that can’t adopt a cat can always visit the Scratching Post in Lewisburg,” Spaventa added. “Paying a nominal fee to sit and eat a bite or drink your coffee with the felines at the Scratching Post is always a good way to support these local shelters.”
The meet and greet and photo opportunity with the celebrity cat will be free to the public.
However, tickets are required to view “A Man Called Otto” at the Campus Theatre. The movie will be screened at 8 nightly, March 24-30. A 5 p.m. showing March 25 will follow the meet and greet with Schmagel.
“I encourage all animal lovers to come out, meet Schmagel, and possibly go home with a furr-ever friend,” Spaventa said. “Who knows, your cat could be the next movie star.”
