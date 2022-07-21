LEWISBURG — School directors recently gave the go-ahead for a pair of Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) principals to switch places in the new school year.
Personnel reports approved by the board authorized Eric Wetzel, Linntown Intermediate School principal and federal programs coordinator, to be reassigned to Kelly Elementary School as principal. Christian Ruhl, Kelly Elementary School principal, will become principal of Linntown Intermediate School.
The reassignments were effective Friday, July 8, and are for the 2022-2023 school year.
Other reconfigured positions for the upcoming school year include shifting Director of Pupil Services and Athletics Stephanie Beaver to director of Special Education Services. The shift to the new position was effective Friday, July 1, and will pay $91,520 annually.
Michael Jones, student services coordinator, was reassigned to director of Transportation and Food Services. The transfer was effective Friday, July 1, and comes with a $69,000 annual salary.
New staff for the 2022-2023 school year include Alexander Oliver, environmental science teacher at the high school, who will be paid 63,578.
Anthony Fortuna, the new district music education teacher (orchestra), was also on the board’s agenda. A graduate of Marywood University and Ohio University, Fortuna will be paid $62,526.00
Other transfers for the upcoming school year included Brett Hoffmaster, third grade teacher at Kelly Elementary School to fifth grade teacher at Linntown Intermediate School.
Resignations accepted included Steven Bieber III, high school emotional support special education teacher. The resignation of Ashley Lutze, a fourth grade teacher at Linntown Intermediate School, was accepted. The resignation of Wendy Baker, school psychologist, was also accepted.
New staff and salaries approved for the 2022-2023 school year included: Sean Haggerty, high school chemistry teacher, $70,185; Evan Lepovetsky, middle school business, computers and information technology teacher, $58,128; Erin Spencer, Kelly Elementary full-year general music and beginning strings, $41,946.75; Jennifer Cecco, high school counselor, $73,860; and Miranda Fawver, fourth-grade teacher, $56,929.
New support staff and salary approved for the 2022-2023 school year included Lisa Hidlay, Linntown Intermediate School health room aide, $23.10 per hour.
Gabriel Gabel was approved as a student substitute summer custodian at a rate of $12.30 per hour. Nathaniel Gabel was also approved as a student summer substitute custodian at $12.30 per hour.
Police officers were approved for the 2022-2023 school year and include Randall Kurtz, who will serve at Kelly Elementary and Lewisburg Area High School at a rate of $28.65 per hour. Michael Shipman will serve as police officer for Linntown Intermediate School and the Middle School for $28.65 per hour. Kevin Warren, will also serve at Linntown Intermediate School and the middle school for $28.65 per hour.
Reassignments included: Kristine Golla, Kelly Elementary Title I program teacher to Kelly Elementary second grade teacher; Ashley Papson to grade two teaching on return from a professional development sabbatical leave; Laura Faux, Kelly Elementary kindergarten teacher to Kelly Elementary first grade teacher; and Brenda Zack, from district career counselor to school counselor at the high school.
