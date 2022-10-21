MILTON — An exhibition featuring several original, historical pieces of St. Jerome — as well as works done by contemporary artists taking inspiration from those pieces — will be featured in a new display at the Milton Art Bank.
The St. Jerome in the Wilderness exhibition will debut with a reception scheduled for 6 to 8 tonight. The exhibit will remain in place through Jan. 21.
“One of my favorite things has always been to take traditional works of art that are by famous people — masters and great painters — and then take contemporary painters... and ask them to respond from looking at some of the works, and make their own works of art that they think are related,” said exhibit curator Don Joint.
Paintings were curated by both Joint and Miiton Art Bank owner Brice Brown.
St. Jerome was a priest and historian born in Stridon, Dalmatia in 342 A.D. He is most known for translating the Bible from Hebrew to Latin.
“No one in Europe could read the Bible up until then,” said Joint. “So when he translated the Bible, it literally changed Christianity.”
Throughout history, several artists have created works about St. Jerome. In particular there are many that depict St. Jerome in the wilderness or desert, performing penitence for sins he committed. In addition, many pieces include a lion.
“He gives away all his money, gets rid of everything, goes into the wilderness to live in a cave and does nothing but pray to God,” said Joint.
Contemporary artists with pieces in the exhibition include Join, Susanna Coffey, Joanna Jones, Eddy Lopez, Mark Mahosky, Deborah Rosenthal, Benjamin Stieler and Evelyn Twitchell.
Historical original works presented were created by Ludovico Carracci, Jean Antoine Constantin, Gerard David, Guercino, Claude Lorraine, Giovanni di Rimini, Titian and Paolo Uccello. These paintings were provided by private owners and many have never been shown in North America, and will likely never be shown again.
“It’s the opportunity for folks to come and see things that otherwise you would have to take a good travel to go and see anything that resembles it,” said Milton Art Bank Director and Curator Sabrina Wilson. “I love all of the efforts that have been put forth in this space, whether it’s through Brice or Don or in any way that I’ve been able to participate in all of that, to just bring these art works to the community.”
The Milton Art Bank was founded in 2017, with a goal of bringing art to the local community through exhibitions, workshops and events.
This is scheduled to be the Milton Art Bank’s last historical exhibition. It will now focus more on local art shows.
“We have so much talent in the area,” said Wilson. “I feel like this is the perfect space to have them be seen.”
