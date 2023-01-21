District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
LEWISBURG — Driving under the influence charges have been filed against a 54 year-old Lewisburg man who was allegedly found slumped over while behind the wheel of a running vehicle.
Edward Shannon, of Buffalo Road, has been charged as the result of the incident which occurred at 11:39 p.m. Jan. 27 at Wendy's, 635 N. Derr Drive, Lewisburg.
Shannon allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .126%.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Gerald Hilkert, 65, of North Fifth Street, Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence and restrictions on alcoholic beverages as the result of an incident which occurred at 4:15 p.m. Dec. 28 at North Fifth Street and Cherry Aly, Lewisburg.
The charges were filed after police said Hilkert was found to be driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .278%. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment while being questioned by officers.
DUI
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Sunbury woman has been charged with driving under the influence (four counts), false reports, reckless driving, careless driving, disregard traffic lane, driving at safe speed, fail to keep right, give false information, registration expired and use safety belt. The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 2:24 a.m. Dec. 11 along Route 304, Union Township, Union County.
After being involved in a crash, troopers said driver Amber Walker claimed to have not been operating the vehicle when it crashed.
Walker was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .177%.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Chad Bichle, 24, of Main Street, Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and duties at stop signs as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:31 p.m. Dec. 3 at St. Mary and Seventh streets, Lewisburg.
Troopers said Bichle was found to be driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .099%.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (three counts), exceed max speed limits and possession of drug paraphernalia have been filed against Donald Austin, 54, of Conley Road, Mifflinburg.
During a traffic stop, troopers said Austin was found in possession of smoking devices and methamphetamine. His blood allegedly tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.
Possession
LEWISBURG — Scotch Hanning, 43, of Route 204, Selinsgrove, has been charged with possession, criminal use of a communication facility, obstructed window, improper screening and no rear lights as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 4:07 p.m. Jan. 3 along North Derr Drive, Lewisburg.
During a traffic stop, Hanning was allegedly found to be in possession of a ziplock bag containing heroin and methamphetamine. A later search of his car allegedly turned up 12 grams of methamphetamine, six packages of heroin, 100 plastic containers of cocaine and a bag containing packaging materials.
Possession of contraband
LEWISBURG — An inmate at the Union County Jail has been charged with possession of contraband after methamphetamine was allegedly found tucked inside of a rip in his jack at he was being admitted to the jail.
David Thompson, 45, of Gold Street, Shamokin, was charged as a result of the incident which occurred at 8 a.m. Jan. 13 at the jail, 103 S. Second St., Lewisburg.
Perjury
LEWISBURG — Jamie Heaney, 49, of Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg, has been charged with perjury after allegedly lying during a hearing for back support.
According to court documents, Heaney told Judge Lori Hackenberg he was employed, when he was not. The incident occurred at 3 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Union County Courthouse, 103 S. Second St., Lewisburg.
Home improvement fraud
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Charges of home improvement fraud and theft by deception have been filed against a Sunbury man accused of not completing patio work he was paid to do so.
Jeremy Moyer, of Packer Street, has been charged as the result of an incident reported to have occurred at 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at 3959 Westbranch Highway, Lewisburg.
The charges were filed after troopers said Moyer failed to complete work on a patio he was paid $3,250 from Debbie Goldsborough to finish.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Tanner Deysher, 30, of Revere, Mass., has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), following too closely, careless driving, reckless driving and driving at safe speed.
The charges were filed after troopers said a vehicle operated by Deysher rear ended another vehicle while traveling at 3:31 a.m. Dec. 26 along Interstate 80 eastbound, at mile marker 202, White Deer Township, Union County.
Deysher was allegedly found to have been driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .319%.
State Police at Milton
One-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a school bus crash which occurred at 7:06 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Mexico and Narehood roads, Liberty Township, Montour county.
Troopers said the driver of a 2016 Bluebird International school bus attempted to back up, believing he had missed a turn onto Narehood Road. While backing up, the bus slid into a ditch.
All occupants were escorted from the bus by firefighters, and no injuries were reported, troopers said. The driver, whose named was not released, was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
