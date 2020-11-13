MIFFLINBURG — Three of Mifflinburg’s four public school buildings will soon be heated by wood chips.
The commercial grade chips fuel a recently completed biomass plant, an efficient and innovative new heating system. It was part of a multi-million dollar project the district will officially unveil in the week ahead.
The heating process starts in a new structure built a few yards south of Mifflinburg Intermediate School. It contains a large, furnace-like device and a separate room filled with wood chips. Big water pipes were also prominent around the furnace designed to heat water efficiently.
“The pipes run under ground over to the intermediate school,” said George Boyer, Mifflinburg Area School District building and grounds supervisor. “Then they go through the building (and) then go to each school.”
Passers-by this summer recalled seeing trenches dug for the lines which will soon be sending water heated by the chips to the elementary, intermediate and middle schools. Heat exchangers in each school will also provide hot water for use in the respective building.
Boyer said the system will be tested Friday, Nov. 13 and be readied for the heating season.
“What we are expecting is that it will be in use somewhere in the area of November all the way through to March, when it’s the coldest part of the year,” Boyer said. “Once it is done, it will have to be raked out and you get it all good and clean. Then it will sit idle.”
The fuel, stored in a covered bunker, is fed to a belt by an auger. The belt then feeds the chips into a combustion area and heat exchanger. The system, which is computer controlled, feeds the fuel slowly and steadily.
Ashes, the bane of coal-fired generators, will be stored in a small container once the wood chips are spent. Boyer remarked that the system was efficient so that the ash collector could be relatively small. Similarly, emissions are minimal, with a system set up to collect particles which may have reached the atmosphere.
Boyer envisioned the biomass plant would make his department’s work a little easier. But he expected the highly computerized system to bring some added responsibilities.
“It is pretty much supposed to run automatically,” Boyer said. “But with all the moving parts, I see there is going to be a lot of preventative maintenance.”
School directors approved up to $13.8 million in bonds earlier this year to pay for the project.
