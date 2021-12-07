Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Dec. 4: False/check identification, 9:28 p.m., North 10th Street; ordinance violation, 11:41 p.m., St. Louis Street.
• Dec. 3: Phone call request, 7:48 a.m., Springtown Road, Delaware Township; traffic stop, 8:17 a.m., South 14th at West Market streets, East Buffalo Township; PFA, 9:12 a.m., police headquarters; fraud, 9:38 a.m., Golf View Drive, East Buffalo Township; child abuse, 10:27 a.m., South Fifth Street; information, 12:42 p.m., Chesnut Street, Mifflinburg; information, 12:42 p.m., police headquarters; police information, 4:16 p.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; criminal mischief, 4:37 p.m., North Eighth Street; panic alarm, 5:19 p.m., South Fifth Street; information, 7:15 p.m., South Sixth Street; parking complaint, 7:44 p.m., North Third Street; DUI, 8:07 p.m., North Fifth Street; false reports, 11:10 p.m., police headquarters; be on the lookout, 11:45 p.m., Coal Township, Northumberland County.
• Dec. 2: Traffic arrest, 1:39 a.m., Route 15 and North Fourth Street; theft, 11:22 a.m., North Derr Drive; 911 open line, 1:58 p.m., Wedgewood Gardens; non-reportable accident, 2:04 p.m., North Derr Drive; suspicious vehicle, 2:17 p.m., International Drive, Kelly Township; lock out, 2:34 p.m., Market Street; assist fire/EMS, 4:47 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 5:41 p.m., St. Mary Street at North Derr Drive; ordinance violation, 6:51 p.m., South Seventh Street; false/check identification, 8:51 p.m., Market Street.
State Police At Selinsgrove Rape
FREEBURG — State police are investigating an allegation made following an alleged domestic incident between 10 a.m. nov. 24 and 8 a.m. Nov. 25 along Fountain Run Road, Freeburg, Snyder County.
The alleged victim was a 31-year-old Freeburg woman.
DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — A Shamokin Dam man was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 1:29 a.m. Nov. 5 along North Susquehanna Trail and East Eighth Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Troopers said Scott Nace, 29, was arrested after the stop.
2-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 10:18 a.m. Nov. 29 along North Susquehanna Trail, south of Baldwin Boulevard, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Troopers said a tractor-trailer driven by an unnamed person was traveling north when it passed a 2012 Subaru Outback driven by Changel L. Brandon, 33, of Catawissa, on the right then attempted to merge into the left lane and struck the Subaru.
Criminal mischief
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Someone damaged a campsite between 9 p.m. Nov. 20 and 3:02 p.m. Dec. 4 along South Susquehanna Trail, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
Damage to outdoor lighting posts was estimated at $100 and a tree sapling at $50 was damaged, police noted. The victim was a 57-year-old Newport man.
Bad checks
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg man has been charged after he allegedly provided a bad check for the purchase of merchandise valued at $1,413 and $512.
Tyler Foster, 30, was charged after he allegedly issued a bad check for the purchase of 200 feet of hard copper and 300 feet of hard copper at noon Oct. 7 at Bi Lo Supply, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Three women sustained suspected minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 11:49 a.m. Nov. 11 at Lycoming Mall Crossing, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a driven by Susan R. Reiff, 25, of Philadelphia, was traveling south in a 2011 Kia Soul when it went through a stop sign and struck an eastbound 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Whitney E. Robbins, 35, of Mansfield. Both drivers and a passenger in the Kia were belted and each sustained what police described as minor injuries. Reiff will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman sustained a possible injury, police noted, after her vehicle rearended a tractor-trailer at 10:29 a.m. Nov. 29 along Route 405 at Van Horn Boulevard, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Linda M. Boring, 40, of Williamsport, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2014 Freightliner driven by Timothy A. Mason, 57, of Williamsport. Boring was not belted, police noted. Mason was. Boring was issued a warning for drivers required to be licensed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — A Trout Run man sustained a suspected minor injury when his vehicle struck a tree at 3:26 a.m. Nov. 20 along Slacks Run Road, Cascade Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ronald E. Bastian, 59, of Trout Run, was traveling east when it failed to take a left curve, went off the roadway to the south and struck a tree. Bastian was not belted, police noted, and he will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a hit-and-run crash at 10:06 p.m. Dec. 3 along Route 405, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
A red truck, described as a Ford F-150 XLT, was observed hitting a mailbox, PennDOT sign, fence and tree, then fleeing the scene, police reported. Witnesses saw the truck flee north.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was cited after his vehicle allegedly struck another vehicle in a parking lot and fled the scene.
The alleged crash occurred at 1:45 p.m. Dec. 3 in the parking lot of Giant, East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Police said a 1998 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Christopher A. Baum, 53, of Williamsport, entered a parking stall and struck a legally parked 2017 Cadillac ATS, then fled. A witness left a note on the Cadillac, police reported, and the Ford was located and Baum cited.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating an alleged hit and run at 4:07 p.m. Dec. 5 along East Third Street at Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
According to police, a Ford F-150 XLT driven by an unknown person was traveling west when it failed to yield right of way, turned left and struck an eastbound 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Robert A. Knight, 18, of Williamsport, then fled the scene. Knight was belted and was not injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
PFA violation
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 68-year-old Linden man was taken into custody for an alleged protection-from-abuse order violation following an alleged incident at 12:02 p.m. Dec. 4 along Back Street, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
The victim was a 53-year-old Linden woman, police noted.
Terroristic threats
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was taken into custody after he allegedly made verbal threats with a firearm while highly intoxicated, according to police.
The incident was reported between 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4 along Freedom Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The man allegedly made threats against a 41-year-old Williamsport woman.
Domestic
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating an alleged incident reported at 8:02 p.m. Dec. 5 along Willow Street, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
An alleged domestic incident occurred, police noted.
Criminal mischief
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old West Milton man was arrested following an alleged incident at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 2 along Pinecrest Drive, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the man drove by and is accused of smashing the window of a truck. Troopers said the man has a active protection-from-abuse order.
Public drunkenness
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Linden woman was cited after she allegedly yelled and cursed outside the residence of another person.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 4:12 p.m. Dec. 3 at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. The woman was cited with public drunkenness and similar misconduct, it was noted.
Theft
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A Jersey Shore man was cited for allegedly stealing a wheelchair and disposing of various materials on the property of a 52-year-old Linden woman.
George Hoffman, 47, was charged after he allegedly stole the woman’s wheelchair and disposed of three Domino’s pizza boxes, an adult urination pad, a Sheetz bag and paper plate containing a half-eaten stick of butter on the woman’s property.
Theft from motor vehicle
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole two boxes containing various brown ceramic hardware from a 2005 Dodge Caravan belonging to an 89-year-old Unityville woman.
The alleged theft occurred sometime between 10 a.m. Dec. 1 and noon Dec. 2 along Route 118, Franklin Township, Lycoming County. The value of the dishware was $250, police noted.
Lost/missing firearm
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A black Ruger LCP .380 was reported lost between 9 a.m. Nov. 17 and 10 a.m. Nov. 22 from a residence along Zinck Road, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
The handgun is valued at $299.
