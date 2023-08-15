MILTON — One Miltonian has his eyes on transforming a state park into a bird sanctuary.
“I really like it the way it is, but I think that, at the same time, we can... try to do something that would increase its environmental footprint,” said John Cooper, of Milton.
Cooper would like to see Milton State Park serve an additional function as a bird sanctuary or refuge.
“That’s what I’m proposing, that we at least look at.”
On Monday night at the Milton YMCA, Cooper presented his proposal to representatives from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Friends of Milton State Park and the Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation.
“I thought that we could, perhaps, with the direction and approval and the guidance of the friends group and other friends groups and the parks administrator and the bureau of parks, work together and solicit proposals to do an assessment of the birds that are there,” Cooper said.
The printed copy of Cooper’s proposal acknowledges that bald eagles, ospreys, woodpeckers, belted kingfishers and great blue herons are among the bird species already thriving at the state park, which exists in zone 6a of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) hardiness zone map. It also asserts that there are around 100 other bird species that, because of their documented presence elsewhere in zone 6a, could make their home in the state park.
The plan for developing Milton State Park into a bird sanctuary first requires conducting a feasibility study to see if the site is suitable for a bird sanctuary. Cooper suggests reaching out to a variety of ornithologists, biologists, ecologists, environmental scientists, land managers, landscape architects and community stakeholders during this process.
If the state park would be determined to be an appropriate site for a bird sanctuary, then the next step would require developing a plan to determine the types of bird habitats that are most suitable for the area. One of the environmental challenges identified by the proposal involves managing or eradicating invasive plant species.
“In addition to knotweed, the island is just full of invasive plants,” said President of Friends of Milton State Park Paul Yost, who acknowledged that previous attempts to eradicate knotweed in the park had failed.
“If we get rid of the knotweed, we have the hogweed, we have Japanese stilt grass, we have poison ivy.”
Yost explained that managing the invasive plants to maintain the park’s trail system is already a high-demand effort.
Brian Auman, a member of Friends of Milton State Park, said the group has embraced efforts to increase biodiversity in the past, a step that could theoretically create more suitable habitats for a wider array of birds.
“We went through decades where the park was very little used, and primarily used as a soccer complex until 2005, and the friends group philosophy was we needed to bring more people to the park, so that’s what the whole trail network started to do,” said Auman. “And then we did try to experiment with these diversifications, biodiversity, and we had one meadow that we were confident we would plant. We put 100 native grass and wildflower plugs in that site and not one thing survived.”
More than anything, Cooper hoped to use Monday night’s meeting as a kind of listening session to figure out potential benefits and hurdles to the project.
“What I’m asking this group is not to take on any additional work. Nothing is going to be done unless it’s approved by the parks administration and the bureau of parks,” said Cooper. “I believe that having the endorsement, at least at this stage, of a group like this would allow me to communicate with more people.”
Should the proposal seem feasible, Cooper said the next step would involve sending out requests for proposals to appropriate organizations, and then assessing costs associated with any potential projects.
