INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania has announced its dean's list for the spring semester.
Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
Local students named to the dean's list, their hometowns and majors include:
• Alyssa Helen Donnelly, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Science in speech-language pathology and audiology.
• Gabrielle Angelina Passaniti, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
• Madison Leigh Machmer, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science in physical education and sport/exercise science.
• Sierra Brynn Martin, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• Mashayla S. Valentine, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science in marketing.
• David Jeremiah Anderson, Millmont, Bachelor of Arts in biology.
• Olivia Renee Boop, Millmont, Bachelor of Science in chemistry education.
• Randall Levi Brininger, Millmont, Bachelor of Science in human resource management.
• Jay Edward Richards, Montgomery, Bachelor of Science in health and physical education.
• Shaelyn K. Bergerstock, Muncy, Bachelor of Science in biology.
• Maranda F. Garwood, Muncy, Bachelor of Science in music education.
• Madysen Marie Hall, Muncy, Bachelor of Arts in psychology/honors program.
• Amber L. Weigle, Muncy, Bachelor of Science in biology/pre-veterinary.
