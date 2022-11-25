Since 1996, I have compiled my own private list of the drivers who stand out each particular racing season. You might say that I call it my Driver of the Year award.
Rather than going international, I look at series which are based in — and primarily compete in — the United States.
Although he doesn’t know it — and it would probably mean nothing to him — Tom Kendall won my first Driver of the Year award. The 1996 season was one of several in which he dominated the Trans-Am series.
One year later, the now late Mike Stefanick was awarded my second Driver of the Year award. That was the season in which he won both the NASCAR Busch North and modified titles, an impressive accomplishment to win two major titles in the same year.
Other racers whom I have deemed Driver of the Year include: Drag racer Tony Schumacher; JJ Yeley, for sweeping three USAC championships in the same season; IndyCar drivers Dario Franchitti, the late Dan Wheldon, and Scott Dixon; and NASCAR drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Green, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex, Tony Stewart, Jimmie Johnson, James Buescher, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Brett Moffitt, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson.
Larson’s selection in 2021 was an easy one. Not only did he win 10 Cup races and that series championship, but he also won a slew of other races in various divisions. He’s the only driver to win the Cup championship, World of Outlaws Knoxville Nationals and the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in the same season.
My selection of this year’s Driver of the Year was not quite as easy. There was not one NASCAR or IndyCar driver who was dominant throughout the season.
Sure, Cup champ Joey Logano won four races, but he was also inconstant. Unfortunately, to become a Cup championship now, a driver must just win races at the right time.
Chase Elliott was looking like a Driver of the Year candidate, winning five races throughout the season. Unfortunately, he choked in the playoffs.
Xfinity and truck champions Ty Gibbs and Zane Smith also fall under the inconstant category. At times, both were brilliant. But there were also times where they were nearly invisible on the track.
Logano’s Penske Racing teammate Will Power may have been the most constant driver in any form of racing. He ran up front nearly every week to claim his second IndyCar championship. However, Power only won one race.
I also always consider the Indy 500 winner as a potential Driver of the Year. But aside from his Indy win, Marcus Ericsson was nowhere to be seen this year. I have a feeling he’ll fall under the same category as a driver like Buddy Rice — an Indy 500 winner most won’t remember.
My ultimate choice for this year’s Driver of the Year came down to two racers in very different divisions. Neither are household names outside of their respective forms of racing. But both had star-studded years.
Tom Blomqvist opened the 2022 racing season by teaming with Oliver Jarvis, and IndyCar drivers Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud, to drive a Meyer Shank Racing Acura to victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race.
Blomqvist and Jarvis were contenders throughout the season. Castroneves rejoined the duo for the season finale — Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta. The trio drove to victory, and in the process handed the championship to Blomqvist and Jarvis.
Blomqvist displayed superstar potential throughout the year and is someone who may in the future claim Driver of the Year honors.
This year, I’m going to hand my Driver of the Year honor to Pennsylvania sprint car racer Anthony Macri.
Macri — whom I saw drive to victory in September’s Jim Nace Memorial National Open at Selinsgrove Speedway — claimed 23 410 sprint car race victories this season.
That win total made Macri the winningest 410 sprint car racer in the country this year.
Ten of his 2022 race victories came at Port Royal Speedway, including in the prestigious Tuscarora 50. He also swept two World of Outlaws races at the track — his first wins in one the nation’s top touring sprint car series.
Macri was also a winner in several All-Star Circuit of Champions events, including that division’s first visit to Bloomsburg in April.
He won three times at Lincoln and Williams Grove speedways, twice at Selinsgrove, and one time each at Bedford, Blloomsburg and Path Valley, as well as I-70 Speedway in Missouri, and at Bridgeport in New Jersey.
