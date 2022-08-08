Drum circle provides community connection

Ethnomusicologist Jonathan Edwards taps out a beat on a pair of Tubano drums at his home in Lewisburg. Edwards, a lifelong musician, said he owns enough drums to supply a 25-person drum circle.

 Matt Stulberg/The Standard-Journal

MILTON — Local ethnomusicologist Jonathan Edwards excitedly tapped out a rhythm on a large African drum on Saturday afternoon as he prepared to lead one of his first drum circles — hosted by the Milton Art Bank — since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago.

Edwards, a Lewisburg-based percussionist who has performed across the country, first became interested in drum circles in the late 1980s, inspired by genre pioneers like Babatunde Olatunji.

