Drum circle provides community connection

MILTON — Local ethnomusicologist Jonathan Edwards excitedly tapped out a rhythm on a large African drum on Saturday afternoon as he prepared to lead one of his first drum circles — hosted by the Milton Art Bank — since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago.
Edwards, a Lewisburg-based percussionist who has performed across the country, first became interested in drum circles in the late 1980s, inspired by genre pioneers like Babatunde Olatunji.
“Nothing much has changed since then, I still teach the same things pretty much. My drum circles are open for people of all ages and all levels, it doesn’t matter if you’re a master drummer or if you’ve never played an instrument,” said Edwards. “What I teach is definitely designed towards people that have never played anything before and if anybody is going to learn anything, it’s going to be while playing with other people.”
The communal aspect of drum circles is something that’s always drawn Edwards — a Bloomsburg native who received his bachelors from the Berklee College of music and his masters from NYU — to them.
“There’s definitely a community and social aspect to a drum circle, getting a bunch of people together who don’t know each other but who all want to play music,” said Edwards. “Most of the drum circles I’ve done in the past have been weekly or monthly events. That kind of experience puts out some really good players, playing every week like that.”
In addition to the social aspects of drumming, Edwards also highlighted the health benefits that it offers as well.
“It reduces your blood pressure and helps you lose weight. Research shows that it will automatically put you in a better mood. Playing a rhythm at 80 to 100 beats per minute for 10 minutes or more will actually put you into a trance,” he said.
Edwards explained that the two key parts of percussion that he tries to teach participants are pulse and rhythm. Pulse, he said, is the steady, continual beat the sets the pace for a piece of music, like a heartbeat. Rhythm is what gives percussion its character through beats of varied frequency arranged alongside the pulse to accentuate and deepen the composition.
“What we start with is purely original music. We have nothing to go by except for the pulse. So I stand in the middle of the group with a pair of really loud claves and I start keeping the pulse, and I just go around the circle and ask people to play a rhythm to the pulse,” said Edwards. “Four out of five kids can play a rhythm to a pulse right away.”
For Edwards though, the most important part of a drum circle is making sure all participants feel comfortable and excited to play.
“It’s a total nonjudgmental experience,” he said. “There’s a lot of beginners in the class, no one is going to judge you, you aren’t getting any grades, so just have fun.”
Another exhibit is in the works at the art bank.
Later this week, to mark the opening of her new exhibition, “Inhale Here. Exhale Now,” artist Amanda Marko will be hosting a talk, “The Art of Mindfulness,” at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, followed by an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Milton Art Bank, located at 23 S. Front St., Milton. “Inhale Here. Exhale Now” will be on exhibit until Oct. 1. More information can be found at www.miltonartbank.com.
Staff writer Matt Stulberg can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email matts@standard-journal.com.
