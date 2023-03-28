Charges against alleged stabber held for court

MIFFLINBURG — A full slate of charges filed against a 51-year-old Mifflinburg man as the result of an alleged stabbing have been bound over for court.
District Judge Jeff Mensch held the charges filed against Barry Eugene Kline over for court during a preliminary hearing held Tuesday afternoon.
Kline, of Market Street, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, possessing instrument of crime, offensive weapons and harassment as the result of the alleged stabbing, which occurred at 10:25 a.m. Saturday, March 4, in Mifflinburg.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Mifflinburg Police Officer Blaina Marie Martin, the incident unfolded at the Mifflinburg Fine Wine and Good Spirits Store, located in the Chestnut Street Plaza.
Martin responded to the store after receiving reports of an armed robbery. While she was in the store interviewing employees, Martin said a woman ran in and said someone was stabbed nearby.
She ran outside and found the victim, Ivan Bontrager, sitting in the driver's seat of a pickup truck. He was subsequently treated and released from Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
As she was tending to Bontrager, Martin said she was notified by dispatchers that a suspect walked into Wher’s Beverage, at 8660 Old Turnpike Road, and said “he was the one they were looking for and to call the police department.”
Kline was then taken into custody, and transported to the Mifflinburg Police Department for questioning.
According to court documents, Kline said he went into the wine and spirits store knowing he did not have money. However, he grabbed a bottle of Captain Morgan from the shelf.
He then allegedly fled the store with a bottle, and encountered a man in the parking lot of Larry’s Pizza.
“Kline asked the man for a ride to New Berlin, to get out of the Mifflinburg area, and the male would not give him a ride,” court documents state. “Kline related this made him angry and he continued walking west.”
At the Mifflinburg Buggy Wash, Kline allegedly told police he saw a man walk up behind him. The man did not say anything, but Kline stabbed him with a 6-inch filet-style knife.
According to court documents, Kline said he left his home with the knife “with the intent to commit a crime severe enough to put him away, out of his wife’s life, for a very long time.”
Kline remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail. A formal court arraignment is scheduled for May 8 before Judge Lori Hackenberg.
