MILTON — A Northumberland County man recently came to the aid of a family who had discovered a World War II-era recording made by a family member in the Army.
John Bower of Milton, a knowledgeable collector of historical items, helped out by providing a Silvertone record player so that survivors of Roger L. Farrand could hear what their patriarch sounded like at age 20. Bower also provided a way to transcribe the 2-1/2 minute recording to CD before the fragile analog disc deteriorates further.
It was shortly after V-J Day when Farrand recorded an interview for the Army Radio Service. Hostilities were virtually done by Aug. 30, 1945, but Farrand was still officially in the European Theater of Operations, albeit at the “Army’s Riviera Recreational Area in southern France.”
Farrand had served with Company G, 110th Infantry Regiment, 28th Division and been part of campaigns in the Ardennes, Normandy, northern France and the Rhineland. Ordnance Corps service included combat in the Battle of the Bulge and elsewhere before taking what his interviewer called a “well-deserved rest.”
Questions and answers, perhaps scripted or briefly rehearsed, included what Farrand thought of southern France.
“This place is without a doubt the swellest place I’ve found since I came into the Army,” Farrand said. “The first thing I do in the morning is to sit up in bed and think about how swell it is to sleep between clean white sheets.”
Reading the papers followed during his seven-day furlough, then a “good breakfast” as Farrand would head out.
“The best part of breakfast is having it served to you,” he added. “Those French waiters hop around like they are kangaroos. They are really on the ball.”
The interviewer noticed Farrand had a tan from being on the beach, as he looked forward to a trip home. As it was put, the war was “truly over” by then.
The 78 rpm disc was shipped to radio station WBYN in Farrand’s hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y. There was note on the label that it was “recorded in France,” and a reminder on the shipping envelope that personal use of military mail could result in a $300 fine.
Bower suspected the disc was cut directly and in a single take. The material used was a soft vinyl, like acetate, rather than a shellac pressing of a commercial “78.” He noted the American Red Cross also produced recorded messages for home, but they were usually on a coated piece of cardboard.
Bower added that the hand-cranked Silvertone tracked discs using a steel needle and had no amplifier. The interview played smoothly using a thinner “indoor” needle. A thicker “outdoor” needle, able to send a louder sound to a resonating box, did not track well.
Whether the Farrand interview was aired was unknown, nor was it known how it the disc was returned to the Farrand family at “975 E. 12th St., Brooklyn.” Radio historians say WBYN, dubbed “Brooklyn’s own radio station,” made an early attempt at an “all news” format.
Editor’s note: Roger L. Farrand, 96, died Thursday June 10, in Geneva, N.Y. after a brief illness. His post-service work included a 28-year career as a professor of English at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. He was father of Matt Farrand, news reporter for The Standard-Journal.
