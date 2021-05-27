MILTON — A free community meal will be served at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at 1125 Mahoning St., Milton.
The dinner is being held in partnership with Bethany United Methodist Church, the Milton Lutheran Parish and St. Paul's United Church of Christ.
The menu will include chicken corn soup provided by Breaking Bread Company, bread, a salad, crackers and dessert.
All meals will be provided as take-out.
