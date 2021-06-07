MIFFLINBURG — The 49th Mifflinburg Fourth of July Celebration has been planned with all-day events Saturday, July 3, in and around the Mifflinburg Community Park.
Events start at 8 a.m. in the park with the 37th Mifflinburg 5K race. Register and check for updates online at www.mifflinburg5k.com. Limited race day entries will available.
The annual tennis tournament, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, will start at 9 a.m. at the Second Street courts with adult singles, age 16 and under singles and open doubles available. Players are asked to pre-register and bring new, unopened Wilson or Penn Championship tennis balls. Register by calling Matt Wells at 570-939-2080.
Other events:
• 11 a.m. Pet Parade, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, and forming at 10:30 a.m. along Eighth Street.
• 1 p.m. Horseshoe and quoit pitching contest, 12:30 p.m. self-organizing registration ($5 for two-person team).
• 1 p.m. Children's games, 12:30 p.m. registration for children age 10 and under.
• 1:30 p.m. Chicken barbecue, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club ($6 halves, takeout only).
• 2:30 p.m. Mifflinburg's Got Talent, sponsored by Mifflinburg Bank and Trust Company. Registration limited, call 570-966-4282 for more information.
• Bingo, food and games, 5 to 10 p.m. in the park.
• Re-Creation, 7:15 and 9 p.m. in the park, sponsored by Iddings Quarry, Carriage Corner Restaurant and the Fourth of July Committee.
• 9:45 p.m. Fireworks sponsored by Mifflinburg Bank and Trust and the Fourth of July Committee.
