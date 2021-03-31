Additional charges filed in condemned home case

MILTON — Additional charges have been filed in the case of a Filbert Street, Milton, home which was condemned after allegedly being found by police to be "covered in filth."
Gage Newton, 25, and Jessica Aikey, 26, both of Filbert Street, have each been charged with endangering welfare of children, terroristic threats, prohibited acts (two counts) and disorderly conduct.
The Standard-Journal previously reported Amber Leigh Paradis, 28, of Filbert Street, has been charged with endangering welfare of children, prohibited acts (two counts) and disorderly conduct in connection with an alleged incident which occurred at 11:11 a.m. March 24 on Filbert Street.
Todd Ulrich, an officer with the Milton Police Department, wrote in court documents that he responded to the report of screaming in the area to find a 6-year-old child opening the the door. Paradis and Aikey were allegedly found inside screaming at one another.
Ulrich reported finding animal feces and clutter throughout the home. A 2-year-old child was alleged to have picked up a marijuana smoking device while police were in the home conducting an investigation.
The home was condemned by the Borough of Milton Code Enforcement Officer Doug Diehl.
According to court documents, Northumberland County Children and Youth Services were called to the home. While there, Newton and Aikey were allegedly screaming and cursing at a caseworker.
Newton is also accused of threatening to kill anyone denied him access to visiting with his children.
Newton was locked up in the Northumberland County Jail on $80,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
Aikey was locked up in the Northumberland County Jail on $50,000 bail.
Paradis was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.
A preliminary hearing for the three has been scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, before Diehl.
