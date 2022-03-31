MILTON — PennDOT maintenance crews in Northumberland County will be picking up litter Monday, April 4 through Thursday, April 7, along Interstate 80, Interstate 180 and Route 147.
The pickup will also occur Along Routes 11/15 in Snyder County and on several roads in Union County.
The Union County pickup will take place along Interstate 80, and Routes 15, 104, 235 and 304.
