District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
DUI
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Joshua Bridges, 30, of Starner Road, Danville, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), driving vehicle at safe speed, disregard traffic lane, fail to use safety belt, registration expired and careless driving.
The charges were filed as the result of a crash which occurred at 12:51 a.m. May 15 along Route 54, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Bridges struck a tree. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and had a blood alcohol concentration of .156%.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence and related counts have been filed against a 22-year-old Northumberland man after a vehicle he was operating was stopped at a DUI checkpoint at 11:49 p.m. May 28 at Routes 45 and 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers charged Jovan Betz, of Susquehanna Trail, has been charged with driving under the influence, marijuana small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, registration expired and careless driving.
He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, was found to be in possession of a grinder and marijuana, and had his blood test positive for THC.
DUI
WATSONTOWN — Tyler Krisher, 18, of E. Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts) and signal improper.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 9:24 p.m. June 3 at Mulberry Alley and Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown.
During a traffic stop, troopers said Krisher exhibited signs of impairment. His blood allegedly tested positive for THC.
DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence and related counts have been filed against a White Deer man as the result of a welfare check troopers conducted at 7:56 a.m. June 15 at Short Stop, 1020 Main St., Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Dane Hanford, 36, of White Deer Avenue, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), possession controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and offensive weapons.
Troopers responded to reports of a man who was unresponsive while behind the driver's seat of a parked vehicle. Hanford was allegedly found in the driver's seat, with the key's in the ignition. His blood allegedly tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, and he was found to have a glass smoking device.
DUI
WATSONTOWN — Jeffery Deitrick, 56, of Highland Avenue West Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), possession controlled substance, small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operator suspended or revoked and driving without a license.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 8 p.m. June 3 along Main Street, Watsontown.
Troopers said Deitrick exhibited signs of impairment, had his blood test positive for THC and was found in possession of glass smoking devices with residue and a bag of marijuana.
State Police at Milton
Overdose
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported responding to the overdose of a 22-year-old Winfield man, who was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred at 6:17 p.m. Aug. 7 at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Assault
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old West Milton woman was charged after allegedly striking a 15-year-old West Milton girl multiple times.
The incident occurred at 8:40 p.m. Aug. 9 along Highland Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old West Milton woman has been charged after allegedly sending inappropriate images to a 29-year-old New Columbia man.
The incident occurred at 10:01 p.m. Aug. 4 along Sandra Lee Boulevard, White Deer Township, Union County.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old West Milton woman reported the theft of two pairs of sunglasses — valued at $20 — from her vehicle.
The incident occurred at 11:05 a.m. Aug. 6 along Sandra Lee Boulevard, White Deer Township, Union County.
