Mifflinburg announces Students of the Month

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Intermediate School has announced its students of the month for April.
The following are being recognized:
• Third grade: Michael Keister, the son of Andrew and Jennifer Keister of Mifflinburg. His favorite subject is history. Outside of school, Michael plays baseball, football and basketball, and he also enjoys participating in 4-H and his church’s youth group. Michael enjoys reading, and his favorite places to visit are civil war battle fields. In the future, Michael hopes to become a football player or an engineer.
• Fourth grade: Leiani Mecum, the daughter of Shawna Martinez of Mifflinburg. Her favorite subject is reading. In school, Leiani likes to sing in the chorus. Outside of school, Leiani enjoys reading and karate. In her free time, she likes gaming and collecting stickers. She also loves to swim, and she adores cats. Leiani’s favorite place to visit is the children’s museum. In the future, Leiani hopes to become a veterinarian or a paleontologist.
• Fifth grade: Maxwell Breed, the son of Jeffrey and Adrienne Breed of Mifflinburg. His favorite subject is science. Outside of school, Maxwell plays basketball in the Mifflinburg Youth Basketball League. His hobbies include computer coding and developing his skills as an aquarist. Maxwell’s favorite place to visit is the beach. In the future, he hopes to become a coder for game design.
