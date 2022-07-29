LEWISBURG — The Nine Miles for Nine Lives Fitness Challenge, a fundraiser for the Cherished Cats Alliance, starts Monday, Aug. 1 and continues through the end of the month.
Organizers say staying fit by running, walking or crawling a total of nine miles during the month is the objective along with support of Cherished Cats. The distance may be covered in segments or all at once as participants ask friends and family for sponsorship.
