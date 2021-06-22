BERWICK — The crowd at the Berwick YMCA Sunday afternoon was full of enthusiasm, though short a few kidneys.
Matthew Repasky was preparing to compete in the 2020 Transplant Games of America swimming competition.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the games originally scheduled for The Meadowlands in New Jersey last year were delayed, and now are taking place virtually. After all, the epidemic isn’t over, and transplant patients take immunosuppressive drugs, putting them at higher risk from viruses.
That gave Repasky, Columbia County’s director of elections, the rare chance to compete before a hometown crowd.
So he and wife Susan reserved the pool, then invited family and friends to cheer him on.
“It’s nice to do it at home, and have people who can’t normally come come,” said Repasky, 49, as family members handed out plastic hand-clapper noisemakers to about 16 people who showed up to watch in the sweltering heat.
Hard memories
The games take place every two years, and Repasky has missed only two since he began competing in 1990 — in 1994 and 1996, when he was on dialysis.
He has a collection of medals, including several golds.
But that’s not what his mother, Marnie Repasky, was thinking about as she watched him chatting with supporters before his first event of the day, the 500-yard freestyle.
She was remembering waking him up before dawn when he was only 7 so she could take him to dialysis three times a week.
“He never complained,” she said.
She remembers praying her son would live, and how glad she was when she won doctors’ approval to donate a kidney to him in 1979.
And she remembers the heartbreak when that kidney also fell to kidney disease.
Matthew rushed to get through college in just 3 1⁄2 years so he would finish his political science and prelaw degree before having to go back on dialysis, she said.
He was in college when he met wife Susan. She wound up donating a second kidney to Matthew’s brother, Nathan, who also suffers from kidney disease. Matthew, meanwhile, received his second kidney from a deceased donor 25 years ago.
Susan said they wrote the family of the donor, but never heard back, so they don’t know anything about the person, other than that the donor was young.
“Maybe it was too painful for them,” she said.
‘Our hero’
“Good Vibrations” was blaring from the speakers as Matthew stepped onto the block. Onlookers cheered as he dove from the block into the water, freestyle swam 25 yards, then executed a perfect underwater flip to work his way back. He then repeated it, over and over, until he had made the crossing 20 times.
It took him 7 minutes, 18.3 seconds to swim the distance, slightly more than a quarter mile, observed Janelle Surkin, the Y’s aquatics director.
“He’s our hero,” she said. “He never complains, no matter whether the pool is too cold or too hot.”
Matthew said he missed the pool when it was closed because of the pandemic. When it reopened for limited swimming by appointment only, he was one of the first to call to reserve a slot, Surkin said.
Matthew said biking at home just wasn’t the same.
“I miss when I’m in the pool,” he said. “I don’t care if I need to wear a mask — I’ll show up.”
Plenty of support
Next up was the 50-yard butterfly stroke.
“That’s the worst part,” Surkin said. “You need a strong core; you have to lift yourself out of the water. It’s grueling!”
Matthew plunged into the water, propelling himself up 17 times as he traversed the pool twice, finishing in 40.31 seconds.
Karly Kile, 15, was impressed.
She was the assigned lifeguard for the day, and hadn’t been told in advance why one man had reserved the entire pool.
“It’s fascinating,” she said. “For him to be able to do this after everything he’s gone through, it’s inspiring.”
Frank McDonald stood on the sidelines, teasing Matthew between events.
“C’mon, old man! I’m getting old sitting here!” he joked as he waited for Repasky to start the 200-yard medley, a combination of the backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, and freestyle.
Matthew usually cheers McDonald on as he runs in various 5Ks past the Repasky house, he said.
Former Bloomsburg University swim coach Dave Rider was also at poolside. As Matthew approached the edge of the pool, Rider met him there to shout encouragement.
“We’ve been friends for 35 years,” Rider said. “I’ve seen him swim a lot, but I’ve never seen him compete.”
His old friend did well, he added.
Feeling good
Matthew finished the 200 yards in 3 minutes, 13.28 seconds.
He ended the day with the 50-yard backstroke, which he completed in 43.65 seconds. But he wasn’t wild about the time. He’ll probably submit a better time he swam during an earlier session, along with the 200-yard freestyle he completed earlier, he said.
Swimmers can submit their timed results any time between April 1 and July 1.
“My body feels good,” he said. “Tired. But refreshed.”
All registered swimmers who complete their events and submit their results will get a gold medal this year. So in a way, the times don’t really matter.
But then again, says his mother, in the big picture, the times never do.
“I’m just glad he’s alive,” she said. She pointed to Matthew’s accomplishments since that first transplant: achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, graduating college, volunteering with Meals on Wheels, sitting on the BIDA board, donating time to National Kidney Foundation fundraisers, heading Columbia County’s elections.
“This is why organ donation is so important,” she said. “You’re giving people life. Just look at what he’s able to do.”
