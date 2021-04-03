NEW COLUMBIA — Motorists are advised of lane closures April 6-9 on Interstate 180 and Route 220, for bridge cleaning.
PennDOT maintenance crews will be performing bridge cleaning on bridges starting on Interstate 180 in Muncy Creek Township, at the Northumberland County line, and will continue to travel west to the Route 220/Route 15 split in the City of Williamsport. The crew will continue performing bridge cleaning on Route 220 to the Clinton County line.
Work will be performed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists can expect alternating single lane closures where bridge cleaning is being performed.
