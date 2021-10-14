Discussions to continue on United Way merger

SUNBURY — The potential merger of two regional United Ways will be evaluated in a "slow and thoughtful way," according to the president and CEO of both organizations.
Adrienne Mael, president and CEO of the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, was hired in August to also serve in the same capacity with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW).
She addressed the potential merger of the two United Way chapters during Thursday's GSVUW campaign kickoff, which was held virtually.
"I'm really excited to be in my new role," Mael said, during her opening remarks. "I'm so excited to be here and working with everyone.
"I know change is hard and we need to approach it in a slow and thoughtful way," she continued. "I know mergers can be really scary. We are going to work at the process very slowly."
Mael said the merger will only occur if it is beneficial to both organizations.
"What we are hoping, in a merger, we can get more strategic about (addressing) needs in the local community," she said. "I like to work in a really transparent way."
As part of the process of examining a potential merger, Mael said over the next six months the United Way will be holding listening sessions to assess the thoughts and needs of the organization's partner agencies.
The campaign kickoff included updates from various organizations which receive funding through the GSVUW, including the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, Central Susquehanna Opportunities, the Selinsgrove Regional Engagement Center and the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA (GSVYMCA).
Bonnie McDowell, president and CEO of the GSVYMCA, spoke of some of the organization's struggles and successes since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, McDowell said GSVYMCA membership numbers are down to 70% of what they were prior to the onset of the pandemic.
She said the organization is hopeful its numbers will rebound over the next year as its membership is important to maintaining the various programs the organization has.
While 1,000 child care centers across Pennsylvania have closed over the past year, McDowell said the GSVYMCA has adapted its offerings to meet the needs of the local community.
While she said staffing issues have impacted the GSVYMCA's programs, she stressed that the organization continues to care for children.
While the GSVYMCA was mandated to shut down two different times during the pandemic, McDowell said the organization bounced back after the shutdowns.
"Programs for children and youth have come back strong," she said, noting there's a high demand for such programs.
McDowell thanked the United Way for its support of the GSVYMCA over the years. Over the last year, she noted receiving cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment through the United Way.
In a brief presentation, it was noted that six libraries in Northumberland County, along with The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) are working together to obtain a grant to offer more science, technology, engineering and math programs.
Susan Jordan, who serves on the GSVUW's Diversity and Inclusion Impact Council, also spoke during the campaign.
She noted an equity strategist will be hired to serve the five counties covered by the two United Ways, Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Montour and Columbia.
"Equity is complex," Jordan said. "it means different things to different people. There is no one solution."
She said the individual will work to remove barriers that exist that prevent individuals from advancing, based on their identity.
Mael encouraged the community to continue supporting the United Way, so that it can continue serving the community and supporting its partner agencies.
She noted that many organizations have not been able to hold fundraisers since the onset of the pandemic, and she said grant funding has decreased.
"This year, more than ever, we are asking for donor support," Mael said.
Following the meeting, Mael noted in an email from the GSVUW that there is no "explicit fundraising goal" this year.
"We have and continue to measure our fundraising success internally at the board and staff level," the email said. "Fundraising success for us is now a combination of generously contributed community donations, grants, and other revenue generating collaborative partnerships.
"The Community Impact Model has allowed us to diversify our profit streams which means more dollars into the community," the email continued. "Last year, in particular, we met and surpassed our goal of raising $1.2 million to be reinvested into the community. We hope to continue to steward gifts and raise the bar to meet increased community needs."
