MONTANDON — From the time he welcomes an eight-week-old Labrador Retriever into his home, it takes Caz Russell about two years to have the dog fully trained to be “a really good housemate.”
“When do I start training?” Russell pondered. “It’s the day I bring them home.
“Just like people, dogs also need refresher training... to help them learn what they did long (ago),” he added.
A self-described amateur dog trainer, Russell is also a John Maxwell certified coach, teacher, trainer and speaker.
He recently released his first book, “Nuggets: What Training My Dogs Has Taught Me About Life and Leadership.”
“I am a man of faith,” Russell said. “Back in 1975, I was the Campus Life director at Milton High School.”
He noted that Campus Life was an organization from outside of the school district which worked with students to help them grow as individuals and in faith.
“I always had a passion for helping others and helping them grow,” Russell said. “Even myself, I like to learn.”
Throughout his 37-year career working in the electric industry, Russell served as a trainer and team facilitator.
“Somewhere along the line, I started training labrador retrievers,” he said.
Since retiring, Russell has given numerous leadership training and motivational presentations, with one his canines often by his side.
“The dog I really cut my teeth on was a dog named Chilli,” Russell said. “We do 40 to 50 programs per year at churches, organizations colleges.
“I was doing leadership training by using a dog,” he continued. “How does a human connect to a canine and how does a canine connect with a human?”
While Chilli is now 12 years old, Russell’s 4-year-old labrador retriever Huckelberry now accompanies him to speaking engagements.
Over the years, he has owned five labrador retrievers.
Russell and his wife, Diane, also have a 7-year-old havanese dog named Sanford.
“I like all kinds of animals,” Russell said. “My wife and I are animal lovers.”
About five years ago, Russell started writing a book.
“I actually started writing down some of the dog training principles that I could relate to my life,” he said.
He’s worked on and off on the book over the last several years. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Russell wasn’t able to travel to speaking engagements, he delved into his writing.
“I took 19 dog-training principles and related them... to how I used them in my own life,” Russell said, while describing the content of his book. “I had probably 24 nuggets and I fine tuned it down to 19 nuggets.”
At 196 pages, he said the book is designed for people who “don’t like to read.”
“The font is big,” Russell said. “Not every page is loaded with words.”
While photos of his dogs are on the cover, Russell said pictures of the canines appear throughout the book.
“I’m trying to inspire people to keep reading,” he said. “I want them to have 19 principles to apply to their life to first be successful in life, whatever they look at as successful.”
With his book, Russell said he hopes to inspire individuals to live a life of significance, and carry on a legacy.
“You take these nuggets and apply it to your life,” he said. “Caz Russell’s legacy is a person who is honest, dependable, consistent and wants to serve others... I want to help others become leaders.”
Among the “nuggets” shared in his book, Russell relays that if a dog is allowed to jump on a guest when they come in the door, they will think it’s OK to jump on people.
In contrast, if someone allows a co-worker to talk to them in “an unfavorable tone of voice,” they set the tone for future interactions with that individual.
“We want to connect with the people, we want to sit down and say... ‘you addressed me unfavorably,’” Russell said. “You’ll find this application in every part of your lives, from neighbors to children to employers.”
Russell self-published his book, which is available for purchase on Amazon.
“I wrote it, I hired somebody to copy edit it, format it,” he explained. “I found somebody to print it for me.”
The artwork on the book’s cover was created by Sharon Merkle, of Allentown.
Prior to realizing he would one day be releasing a book, the Russells sent three photos of their dogs to Merkle to create into a work of art to be hung in their living room.
When it came time to select a artwork for his book, Russell knew he wanted that same image on the cover.
While “Nuggets” is Russell’s first book, it likely won’t be his last.
“I have four more books I’d like to write,” he said. “I am still formulating them. Some are dog related, some are leadership related. One is about growing up in the ‘60s.”
In his one proposed book, Russell would like to share anecdotal stories about growing up the 1960s and 1970s, and compare those to life in the 2020s.
“Every book for me needs to be a purpose,” Russell said. “My next book, I need to make sure I have an underlying purpose for.”
Russell and his wife live in Montandon. They have two sons and daughters-in-law, and four grandchildren.
