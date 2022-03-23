LEWISBURG — Ann Glock, Green Dragon Foundation (GDF) executive director, recently announced the opening of registration for the 2022 Brandon Kramm Memorial Golf Tournament.
The annual tournament in memory of the 2001 Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS) graduate will have an additional shotgun start at 8 a.m. Friday, June 10 at the Bucknell Golf Club. Glock noted the afternoon start was already sold out. Participants may register at www.greendragonfoundation.org or by calling 570-522-8433.
“There are sponsorship opportunities beginning at $100," Glock noted. "We hope that folks will generously support the event.”
Proceeds will augment the Brandon S. Kramm Endowment at GDF. Current projects included construction of the Dragon's Den at LAHS, a facility which will house public restrooms, concessions, a small training room, and team/equipment storage.
Glock noted 50% of the $525,000 fundraising goal had been reached, but additional help was needed to make building the facility possible.
(0) comments
