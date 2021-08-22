State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
SELINSGROVE — Troopers stopped a 2011 Cadillac Escalade for an alleged violation and arrested a 57-year-old Selinsgrove woman with driving under the influence of alcohol.
The stop occurred at 12:56 a.m. Aug. 19 along Orange and West Chestnut streets, Selinsgrove. Charges are pending results of toxicology tests.
Escape
SHAMOKIN DAM — A 24-year-old Shamokin Dam man was taken into custody for active warrants when he allegedly escaped from a patrol vehicle.
Alexander Schaffner was taken into custody after troopers investigated an alleged domestic altercation. Police said he escaped from the patrol vehicle, the was apprehended following a short foot pursuit and charged with escape, false identification to police and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The alleged incident occurred at 1:20 a.m. Aug. 19 along North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
PFA violation
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Mifflin man was charged following an investigation at 5:38 p.m. Aug. 1 along Route 235, Spring Township, Snyder County.
The victim was a 32-year-old Beaver Springs woman.
Theft from a motor vehicle
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole an inspection sticker from a 2016 Ford Mustang belonging to a 44-year-old Beavertown woman.
The incident was reported between Aug. 17-19 along Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — The unemployment account of a 54-year-old Middleburg man was altered online, troopers reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 1:55 p.m. Aug. 18 along New Berlin Highway, Franklin Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Someone obtained unemployment benefits by using the personal information of a 75-year-old Middleburg man, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported between noon Aug. 10 and 10 a.m. Aug. 20 along Summit Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a DUI crash which occurred at 4:57 a.m. Aug. 11 along Vandyke Road, east of Kalbfleish Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
A 16-year-old is under investigation for driving under the influence after he allegedly crashed a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle was traveling west when it went out of control, off the roadway and down an embankment. The vehicle overturned, police noted. A 15-year-old girl was a passenger in the vehicle. No injuries were noted.
3-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Jersey Shore man was transported with a suspected minor injury following a three-vehicle crash at 3:22 p.m. Aug. 6 along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2004 Mercury Sable driven by Joshua J. Haldeman, 39, of Jersey Shore, was traveling south when it rearended a 2011 Honda Pilot driven by Susan H. Nichols, 67, of Williamsport, which was pushed into the rear of a 2015 Dodge Journey driven by Sophia G. Erb, 19, of Williamsport. Nicholas and Erb were belted and were uninjured. Haldeman was not belted, police noted.
He will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 11:37 a.m. Aug. 19 along Route 44 south, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
A northbound vehicle attempted a left turn into a driveway and struck a southbound vehicle, police noted.
The northbound driver was issued a warning for turning movement, police reported.
1-vehicle crash (fire)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 2006 Buick Lucerne swerved to avoid a deer, slid across both lanes of travel, struck a mailbox and rock boulder, overturned and caught fire, police reported.
The crash occurred at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 6 along Cemetery Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Brandon J. Bauman, 21, of Williamsport, was traveling north in the Buick when it crashed. He was belted and will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a commercial vehicle crash at 5:55 p.m. Aug. 18 along Route 220, west of Highland Drive, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
A 2013 Freightliner driven by an unnamed person was traveling south about two miles north of Hughesville when it was struck by a large tree branch.
Harassment
MILL CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported physical altercation and cited a 51-year-old Montoursville man.
The alleged incident occurred at 7:28 p.m. Aug. 18 along Reese Run Road, Mill Creek Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 55-year-old Montoursville woman.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone broke the window at a residence along Bloomingrove Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The incident was reported at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and caused damages estimated at $100. The victim was an 83-year-old Williamsport woman.
Retail theft
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Jonathon Smith, 35, of Muncy, allegedly stole strawberry moonshine valued at $5.99 and a 12 pack of Twisted Tea valued at $20.99.
The allegations stem from an incident reported at 3:19 p.m. Aug. 12 at Sunoco, 4997 Route 220, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old South Williamsport man allegedly concealed multiple items and fled the store before being stopped by asset protection from Giant.
The alleged incident occurred at 9:48 a.m. Aug. 19 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The man allegedly stole items valued at $9.76, $8.79, $9.99, $6.99 and $6.99.
State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash
RUSH TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 6:21 p.m. Aug. 18 along Elysburg Road, Rush Township, Northumberland County.
A northbound 2003 Nissan GXE crossed into the southbound lane and struck the right side of a 2021 Toyota Camry, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted.
The unnamed driver of the Nissan will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Burglary
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Someone entered the residence of a 28-year-old Sunbury man without his permission, police noted.
The alleged incident was reported at 4:24 a.m. Aug. 11 along Sawmill Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
KULPMONT — A Kulpmont woman was arrested for robbery, theft, harassment and disorderly conduct following an alleged incident at 12:44 a.m. Aug. 8 along North 10th Street, Kulpmont, Northumberland County.
Kelsey Goretsky, 27, was arrested following an investigation into a theft at the residence, troopers noted. An iPhone 11 Pro Max valued at $1,200 was allegedly stolen.
