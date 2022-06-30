LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Photography Club, organized in 2016, has grown to include about 60 members.
Dr. Daniel C. Hyde, Lewisburg Photography Club chair, said the club has monthly meetings with speakers, photographic challenges and critiques. The club now meets in-person at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, 30 Lawton Lane, Milton.
“Members submit their photos and we talk about them as a group,” Hyde said. “We also do trips and what we call photo walks.”
Photographic walks in an urban area, Hyde said, typically look at architecture. He credited Lewisburg for its good-looking architecture.
The club invites photographers from surrounding communities to workshops. They also participate in the photography exhibit during the Lewisburg Celebration of the Arts.
Slit scan photography with modern imaging equipment is also encouraged and results in dynamic and colorful images. Hyde says a slit scan photographer will first have to download an app which will scan, duplicate and change moving images.
Hyde said sample of slit scan can be done in as mundane a spot as a line in a pharmacy. Ribbons and other items in camera-range are turned into what looks like an abstract painting.
The effect can also be achieved by putting a subject on a turntable and rotating it to create a swirling effect.
Annual membership in the Lewisburg Photography Club automatically includes membership in the Lewisburg Arts Council. The club and the council recently hosted an informational table at the Public Library for Union County (PLUC).
For more information on the Lewisburg Photography Club, visit www.lewisburgphotoclub.org, email hyde@bucknell.edu or call 570-524-9994.
