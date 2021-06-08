YORK — Rabbittransit has partnered with the Pennsylvania Council of the Blind to create audio-accessible formats of its Paratransit Shared Ride Guide.
The guide provides details and instructions on how to use the Shared Ride Service, including the application process, travel guidelines and fare structure. Visually impaired riders will now have free access to a MP3 file or the ability to download a DAISY (Digital Accessible Information System), formatted version of the ride guide which are both located on the rabbittransit website, www.rabbittransit.org.
