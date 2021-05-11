SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and the Columbia/Montour United Ways GROW (Gaining Resiliency and Obtaining Wellness) Trauma and Resiliency Summit from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, online.
The GROW initiative is a joint effort to create a more trauma-informed and trauma-sensitive community. GROW has multiple pathways and tracks of learning and growth in health care, education, workforce, law enforcement, human services and the community.
The summit is geared toward educators, government officials, business leaders, medical and human service professionals and local decision makers. The summit aims to cover a wide variety of topics related to trauma, mental, and emotional health and their respective relationship to human wellbeing in physical health, economic success, and other life prosperities.
Guest speakers, break-out sessions with professional-driven tracks will be included, along with a keynote address from John Shipp, an award-winning author.
Sector breakouts will include: Opportunities to Change the Outcome of Traumatized Children and Adolescents; Engagement and Resilience; Trauma, Healing and Hope; Transformation through a Trauma Lens; Roadmap to Creating a Trauma-Sensitive and Healing-Centered School; A Regionalized Approach to Supporting Trauma-informed PK-12 Learning Environments; Trauma and PTSD Caused by Gender-Based Violence; and Recognizing Signs of Trauma.
The GROW advisory board includes: Jennifer Geiger, Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania; Dr. Brandon Lang, Bloomsburg University; Dr. Carl Milofsky, Bucknell University; Dr. Bernadette Boerckel, CSIU; Art Thomas and Kathy Swope, Early Learning Investment Committee of the Susquehanna River Region; Dr. Pat Bruno, Geisinger; Anne Katona-Linn, Katona-Linn Consulting; Dr. Tim Knoster and Danielle Empson, McDowell Institute; Susan Jordan, SV Mediation Center; and Susan Mathias, Transitions.
To register for the summit, visit gsvuw.org/summit.
