Northumberland County Court Sentencings

• Taylor Divya Jyot Reitz, 26, of New Columbia, three years probation with restrictive conditions including three months on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs on two counts each of DUI; six months’ probation with restrictive conditions including three months on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for a third count of DUI.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.