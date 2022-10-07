Northumberland County Court Sentencings
• Taylor Divya Jyot Reitz, 26, of New Columbia, three years probation with restrictive conditions including three months on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs on two counts each of DUI; six months’ probation with restrictive conditions including three months on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for a third count of DUI.
• Matthew Lennon Barrett, 37, of Shamokin, $200 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Richard Allen Erb Jr., 24, of Shamokin, one-year probation, $25 fine plus costs each for three counts of defiant trespass.
• Harvey Raymond Barnes II, 51, of Shamokin, 90 days to three years in county jail, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Sarah Lynn Long, 34, of Sunbury, nine to 23 months in county jail, 141 days credit for time served, $50 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension.
• Anthony J. Torres, 28, of Shamokin, 22 to 48 months in state prison, $50 fine plus costs, $100 restitution to Cody Scicchitano for aggravated assault.
• Austin Reed, 21, of Kulpmont, six months probation with restrictive conditions including one month on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Jessica Star Strong, 45, of Pottstown, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — Suspected minor injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:23 p.m. Oct. 4 along Route 35, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said James Mottern Jr., 79, of Selinsgrove lost control of a 2007 Toyota Highlander. The vehicle then struck a sign and culvert. Mottern was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of suspected minor injuries. He was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
One-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 8:58 a.m. Oct. 4 along Route 104, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Eli Wengerd, 23, of Middleburg, struck a tree which fell across the roadway.
Rape
PHILADELPHIA — Troopers are investigating the reported rape of a 27-year-old Philadelphia woman.
The incidents were reported to Selinsgrove troopers as occurring in Philadelphia and in Buffalo, N.Y. It was reported at 9:22 p.m. Aug. 16.
Criminal mischief
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Christine Hackenberg, 57, of Middelburg, reported the rear window of her 2015 Ford Explorer being broken.
The incident occurred between 5 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9:10 a.m. Oct. 3 at 1057 Hartman Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Lamar Terroristic threats
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Lock Haven boy was charged after allegedly making terroristic threats at school, toward a 14-year-old Lamar boy.
The incident occurred at 11:05 a.m. Sept. 26 along Keystone Central Drive, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.
