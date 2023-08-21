DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community Center has announced the addition of local radioman Mark Lawrence Giesen to its team. Giesen's role of director of community engagement will encompass external relations, fundraising, grant writing, member retention and acquisition, and elevating the profile of the center within the greater Danville community.

Giesen anchored news and interviews on WKOK for 30 years, and is a part-time news anchor for WPGM, Danville, and still can be heard WKOK, Sunbury. He is an Authorized Lay Worship Leader in the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the ELCA. Additionally, he is an emcee and moderator of local events and discussions.

