DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community Center has announced the addition of local radioman Mark Lawrence Giesen to its team. Giesen's role of director of community engagement will encompass external relations, fundraising, grant writing, member retention and acquisition, and elevating the profile of the center within the greater Danville community.
Giesen anchored news and interviews on WKOK for 30 years, and is a part-time news anchor for WPGM, Danville, and still can be heard WKOK, Sunbury. He is an Authorized Lay Worship Leader in the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the ELCA. Additionally, he is an emcee and moderator of local events and discussions.
Giesen has long been an advocate for health, fitness, and community engagement. His enthusiasm for promoting well-being aligns seamlessly with the core values of the Danville Area Community Center.
"We are thrilled to welcome Mark Lawrence Giesen to our team," said Heather Laubach, chief operating officer, Danville Area Community Center. "Mark's dedication to community betterment and his deep-rooted connections within our area make him the perfect candidate to lead our external relations and growth initiatives. With his involvement, we are confident in our ability to further expand our reach and impact."
"I am honored to join the Danville Area Community Center and contribute to its remarkable mission," said Giesen. "Through collaboration, outreach, and a shared passion for well-being, I am excited to help their capital campaign, expansion and renovation plans, grow the facilities membership and help provide the best in fitness, wellness, and support."
The Danville Area Community Center is poised to embark on an exciting chapter of growth and community impact, bolstered by the dynamic addition of Harry Mathias, former superintendent at Central Columbia School District, to its team. Mathias is a consultant working on program and facility upgrades, which will help with new programming, childcare, renovations, and expansion. Together, they are set to enhance the lives of countless individuals and families in the Danville area.
The Danville Area Community Center is a non-profit fitness and wellness facility dedicated to fostering health, wellness, and community engagement. With a wide range of programs, classes, and state-of-the-art facilities, the center is committed to helping individuals and families achieve their fitness goals and lead healthier lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.