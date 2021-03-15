Noll named to dean's list

NEWARK, Del. — The University of Delaware’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources has named Mariah Grace Noll to the dean’s list for the fall semester.
Noll is a Freshman majoring in wildlife ecology and conservation, with a minor in animal science.
Noll graduated from Midd-West High School, Middleburg, in 2020.
She the daughter of Tony and Melinda Noll of Middleburg, and the granddaughter of Richard and Grace Noll of Mifflinburg, and Clifford and Diane Valentine of Hartleton.
