MILTON — Arlie Davis concedes that his emotions are a “bitter sweet” as he prepares to deliver his final message at Christ Wesleyan Church.
A celebration of Davis’ ministry is scheduled for May 23, with his final message to be delivered May 30.
While Davis will be retiring as the church’s lead pastor, he noted that his wife Sharon has been by his side throughout his 40 years of ministry. A counselor at the church, Sharon will also be retiring.
“My dad was the pastor here for 21 years,” Arlie shared, adding that his father Russell passed away eight years ago.
“He, basically, asked me if I wanted to assist him,” Arlie said. “It was a year after Sharon and I were married.”
Arlie explained that Russell was the pastor of the church when it moved from downtown Milton to its current Stamm Road location in 1970.
Prior to settling in the Milton area, Arlie taught special education in Philadelphia.
After he and Sharon were married in 1980, they opted to settle in the Milton area and became heavily involved with the church.
“I was probably doing everything an associate pastor would do,” Arlie explained. “The move to a title with no compensation was no big deal.”
While serving as an unpaid associate pastor, Arlie also operated a barber shop in West Milton.
“I (cut hair) as a hobby in college,” Arlie said, adding that he earned more cutting hair in West Milton than he would’ve made as a school teacher in Philadelphia.
He continues to maintain his barber’s license, and has a small shop set up in the basement of his home where he still cuts hair for friends.
“I have a biblical basis for my call into ministry, that God gave me,” Arlie explained. “One step led to the next.”
Shortly after becoming an associate pastor at Christ Wesleyan Church, Arlie set out to establish Meadowbrook Christian School at the facility.
Meadowbrook opened its doors in 1982, with 70 students enrolled in kindergarten through 11th grade. The school also had seven teachers, including Arlie and Sharon.
“He started kindergarten through 11th all at once,” Sharon said, of her husband founding the school. “The next year, 12th (grade) was added.”
Arlie describes the growth of the school as “phenomenal.”
“When it first started, I taught fifth and sixth grades and was the administrator,” he recalled. “I was still cutting hair at night.”
Arlie and Sharon recalled lean times when Meadowbrook first opened its doors.
“When we started our classrooms, you made your classroom,” Arlie said. “We made the teacher’s desks. We did it all because we were on a shoestring.”
Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arlie said more than 400 students were enrolled in Meadowbrook. While the number of enrollees dipped into the 300 range during the pandemic, he said students are returning to the school as the pandemic subsides.
“They are fully accredited,” Arlie said, of the school. “That’s the only accredited private school within 60 miles.”
When his father retired in 1989, Arlie transitioned into the lead pastor role at Christ Wesleyan.
At that time, about 180 people attended services each week. Today, the church averages 1,700 weekly attendees.
Arlie said the church experienced significant growth in the 1990s.
“I believe God gave us a vision to become a church of over 1,000,” Arlie said. “That’s pretty unusual. In a rural setting, it’s pretty atypical.
“I feel God had his hand on it and he has blessed it,” he continued. “When we started growing, I started getting phone calls from (other pastors) that said ‘what are you doing?’”
Through the years, Arlie said the church has been focused on outreach.
Throughout his tenure as lead pastor, Arlie said Christ Wesleyan has undertaken four building expansions. Work has included the construction of the auditorium where services are held, and the area which now includes The Well Coffee House.
Today, Arlie said the campus is comprised of approximately 125 acres and includes 130 employees between the church and school.
As the church has grown, so has its outreach.
“Shortly after we started (as lead pastor), we were in the red,” Arlie recalled. “We couldn’t pay our bills as a church.”
He asked the church board to set aside 10% of its offering to support missions, both locally and abroad.
“They said ‘we can’t pay our bills,” Arlie recounted. “I said ‘let’s set aside 1%.’”
That 1% eventually grew to 10%.
“That began our whole focus of how we are going to do missions here,” Arlie said. “First we did disaster relief, in country.”
He noted that the church’s mission efforts were led by Shirley Homan, who is also soon to retire.
“Our fist mission trip we took was to Russia,” Arlie said. “We were leading projects in Russia.”
About 20 years ago, the church first held a mission trip to San Juan, Guatemala.
Sharon said Guatemala feels like a home to she and Arlie.
The church has at times held three trips per year to Guatemala, with Arlie estimating he’s visited the country 40 times.
“We built a community of houses (in San Juan),” Arlie said. “We built a church there... We taught English as a second language. We do a medical mission trip there.”
Arlie and Sharon have supported a Guatemalan family for about 18 years. The church also operates its own child sponsorship program in country.
On one of Christ Wesleyan’s early trips to Guatemala, Arlie and Sharon met Immer and Janet Ramirez.
“We did some work in Guatemala City,” Arlie recalled. “(Janet) said when she heard me speak, she went and told her husband ‘I want you to meet this pastor. Someday he is going to be our pastor.’”
Christ Wesleyan’s relationships with Immer and Janet continued to grow throughout the years as Immer assisted with the church’s work in his home country.
“One day we said (to Immer and Janet) ‘we would love for you to come to Milton and work with us,’” Arlie said. “They’ve been here for eight years.”
Immer leads Christ Wesleyan’s Spanish ministry.
In addition to its work in Guatemala, Christ Wesleyan has supported the drilling of wells across Africa. The work has occurred in areas where there was previously no access to water.
“It costs $10,000 per well,” Arlie said.
In 2020, he said the congregation contributed $170,000 to the cause. Over the last eight years, the church has donated $90,000 to drill wells in Africa.
With each well drilled, Arlie said approximately 700 people are supplied with water.
“We’ve probably funded water for close to 100,000 people,” Arlie said.
Arlie will turn 70 in May and said he realizes the time is right to retire. However, he and Sharon said they have “bitter sweet” feelings about stepping back as they will miss the people they’ve ministered to.
“To see what’s been accomplished here over the years would’ve been impossible for one man to do,” Arlie said. “I have a great partner in my wife. I have a great congregation, and team of pastors, that work here and believe in the mission.”
In the fall, Arlie and Sharon will be leading a trip to the Holy Lands.
They’ll also be spending more time visiting their children. Son Aidan is a teacher in New York City. Daughter Adrienne Gordon is a nurse in Boston, where she lives with her husband Matt.
It has been an emotional time for Arlie and Sharon as they’ve prepared for retirement, particularly as they’ve interacted with Christ Wesleyan attendees.
“People say ‘I’m going to cry,’” Arlie said. “I say ‘so am I.’”
He and Sharon are confident the church will be in good hands moving forward. This Sunday, the congregation will vote on whether to accept Brandon Mestach as Christ Wesleyan’s new lead pastor.
“He’s been here 14 years,” Arlie said. “He was a youth pastor for about 12 years. He’s been our campus pastor in Sunbury.”
Arlie and Sharon may continue in ministry.
“We have been approached by World Hope, with the idea of becoming ambassadors for them,” he said.
As ambassadors for the organization, Arlie said he and Sharon would visit various mission locations around the world. They would then speak throughout the region about the organization.
“Some of the things with World Hope are appealing to us,” Arlie said.
