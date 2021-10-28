TURBOTVILLE — As she watched a group of students act out the scene in a Shakespearean classic, while dressed in modern attire, Warrior Run drama teacher Elizabeth Snow said enthusiasm for being on stage is running high among students.
“I’m very thrilled to be doing a play with them this year,” Snow said, noting that Warrior Run was unable to stage a fall play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was definitely a disappointment to not do a play last year,” she said.
The Warrior Run High School will stage “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-13 in the high school auditorium. Rehearsals have been ongoing for about one month.
“They got their parts... the third week of September,” Snow said. “We’ve had a very quick turnaround.”
As this is her 10th year of teaching at Warrior Run, Snow felt this was the perfect year to direct a play by Shakespeare.
“This has been a play I’ve always wanted to do,” she said, adding that it’s the first time she’s directed a Shakespearean production at Warrior Run.
Although works by Shakespeare can be a challenging to learn, Snow said the students have adapted very quickly.
“A lot of time was spent understanding what the text meant,” she said. “They’ve clicked very well with the language.”
Snow said the play is a great way to both introduce students to performing a Shakespearean classic, and to introduce audience members to a work by the legendary play write.
“It’s a comedy and we’ve set it in a modern setting,” Snow said. “I’ve not set anything in a modern setting that we’ve performed (at Warrior Rn in the past)... It seems a little more interesting.
“They still use all the Shakespeare language.”
The students involved with the production are enjoying acting out a classic, but in a modern setting.
“For everyone, it was more different than a usual show,” Audrey Shipman, who plays Hermia, said.
Although a piece by Shakespeare set in modern times is different, she said in some ways the script has been easier to learn.
“The rhyme sequences make for easier memorization,” Shipman said. “(The show) is not as formal as what you think it will be.”
Kat Brady, who plays Bottom, and Emma Podobinski, who plays Helena, said the modern setting for the show enhances the production.
“It will make it more relatable (to the audience),” Podobinski said.
“I don’t think it feels Shakespearean,” Brady added. “It’s been altered. It’s abridged, the text.”
Shipman said the play has been shortened from the original version.
The students involved with the production are enjoying stepping into their roles.
“I like making people laugh,” Brady said. “Bottom is a fun character.”
“I play Helena,” Podobinski noted. “She’s a hopeless romantic. It’s fun to play that kind of part.”
Kaitlyn Meule, who plays Quince, also describes her character as being a fun one to portray.
Snow has been impressed with the way in which the students have been stepping into their characters and embracing the show.
“I’d love to thank the students for being so eager, excited and flexible, and not being afraid of what might be a challenge,” Snow said.
The cast features: Julia Musgrave as Theseus; Isabella Figueroa as Hippolyta, Liam Boyer as Egeus/Flute; Audrey Shipman as Hermia; Chris Jones as Lysander; Dawson Frederick as Demetrius; Emma Podobinski as Helena; Kelsey Shawder as Puck; Jane Petrin as Oberon; Kara Hoffman as Titania; Kat Brady as Bottom; Kayleigh Bausinger as Lead Fairy/Philostrate; Kaitlyn Meule as Quince; Sara Gehrum as Snout; Elle Bowers as Starveling; Layla Chmielewski as Snug; Kaylee Kessler as Peaseblossom; Madelyn Brosius as Mustardseed; Alena Shaffer as Cobweb; and Rory Dunnick as Moth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.