WATSONTOWN — With the continued goal of preserving the rich history of the local community, the Watsontown Historical Association has been in the process of renovating its new headquarters, at 109 Main St.
For six months, volunteers have been working hard to change the former Santander Bank building into a historical museum and community center.
"We're fairly young when it comes to historical associations," said association Vice President Erica Frey. "We're five. Most are 105. For whatever reasons Watsontown didn't have one. We formed a couple years back, about the same time Santander Bank left this building. (The main lobby) is the oldest part in this building, so it's about 1850s. We were like, 'wow, that'd make a really nice museum,' kind of dreaming big in the beginning. Through a lot of hard work and perseverance here we are here to make this an awesome hub for Watsontown."
According to the association's bi-annual newsletter, Brick City News, the building's history began as the Hogue Building, a store built between 1858 and 1860. The Farmers National Bank of Watsontown went on to buy the Hogue Building in 1896. It was then purchased by Commonwealth Bank in 1982, which later came to be fully owned by Santander in 2008. Santander closed the branch in 2017 and sold the building to the Watsontown Borough, which sold it to the historical association earlier this year.
Over the years, the building has expanded and absorbed other buildings, and is actually made from three buildings. Throughout its 160 years, the property has housed a tavern, hardware and grocery stores, railroad offices, homes and the bank.
"You see so many buildings of this size and nature in all the communities around us, that once they go vacant they're turned into apartments or are abandoned and vacant for many, many, many years," said association board member Diana Johnson. "It's really exciting to us to be able to bring this building back to life as a new purpose. We're not changing anything structurally, but just giving it a face lift."
The museum will feature various rooms holding different antiques from schools, school extracurriculars, living rooms, kitchens, religions, music, outside communities from Watsontown, the military and from the bank itself.
There will also be a community room where they will allow local non-profits to hold their meetings and store various memorabilia.
A research room will be provided as well, where people can look back into the history of the town through maps and articles from the old Record and Star newspaper.
The renovations to the building entail a multitude of changes and fixes, including changing or refurbishing floors, cleaning, moving things in and out of the building, painting and cleaning the walls, and installing lighting, air conditioning and heating.
While the renovations have changed things, they have also tried to preserve aspects of the building's history such as keeping the various vaults of the bank and uncovering a fire place that was part of a former home.
The renovations to the building have been primarily done by volunteers of the association. The only areas that were not done by volunteers were the floors, security and lighting.
"I think we've done a bang-up job for the crew we have," said Frey.
They have also gotten some assistance from the Watsontown Borough from time to time.
"The borough has been very supportive to us," said Frey. "I don't know why but whenever something goes wrong (volunteers) call (Borough Manager) Jay Jarrett. Jay is quick to send a crew to go see what we need and help us do whatever we need to do."
Frey hopes the renovations will be completed by January.
"There's a lot of history (in the community) and it's in jeopardy of being lost," said Frey. "I don't think I realized in the beginning how rich it was, you know, where everything came from and how we got started here. It's certainly not being taught in the local schools, so it's huge for us to come here and fill this building with everything that has to do with Watsontown and the surrounding area.
"We're here to keep it alive," she continued. "We'd like to become a place where the schools can bring the kids so they can learn about the heritage and what was here."
The association accepts donations of historical items.
It is also seeking financial donations. While the association was awarded $150,000 through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) this past summer, due to extensive processing, the check has not gone through at the moment and is not expected to go through until next year.
"When you are in a position to raise a lot of money to cover your renovation cost and you're seemingly told you're going to get a lot of money, then people don't donate," said Frey. "We're kind of in a catch-22 situation right now where a lot of our donations have kind of dried up. So we definitely want to give a push for the end of the year here, being tax deductible donations, if there's any organizations or companies that need to give away some money, we're here."
Future fundraisers, and a grand-opening celebration, are in the planning stages.
The association is also currently holding a pottery sale. For more information, contact Johnson at 570-847-6266.
