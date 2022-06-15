WILLIAMSPORT — Money Magazine has recognized Lycoming College as one of Best Value Colleges in the nation. Lycoming ranked 46th among 236 private colleges committed to need-based financial aid with enrollments less than 2,500 students.
Money Magazine, an online publication covering personal finance topics such as
The magazine develops its rankings using 24 data points organized into three categories: Auality of education, affordability, and outcomes.
