SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Conservation District (NCCD) will be holding a virtual rain barrel workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 29.
Rain barrels are large containers that collect rainwater from a rooftop, by attaching them directly to a rain gutter system.
Rain barrels provide homeowners with free water to use for gardening or watering lawns. The barrels also benefit the environment by reducing stormwater runoff.
Stormwater runoff is rainwater or snowmelt that runs over the surface of impervious land, like roadways and parking lots. This water collects dirt, debris, and chemicals from these surfaces. The stormwater runoff transports these undesirable materials into streams and rivers, where they can harm aquatic life.
The Northumberland County Conservation District initially intended to hold an in-person Rain Barrel Make-and-Take Workshop in May 2020. However, due to health and safety concerns with the pandemic, the event had to be postponed until this year.
The virtual workshop would include a presentation about stormwater management and how to build a rain barrel. After the presentation, viewers will be provided with information describing when, where and how to pick up their rain barrels.
The rain barrels will come with all the materials needed for assembly, as well as detailed instructions describing how to assemble the rain barrels. The materials and instructions will be provided at no cost.
There are currently 15 openings for the workshop, which is open to Northumberland County residents only.
For more information, or to sign up for the virtual rain barrel workshop, contact Ben Paul, the NCCD’s Watershed Specialist, at bpaul@nccdpa.org or 570-495-4665 ext. 306.
The deadline to register for the workshop is May 21.
Financial and other support for the Rain Barrel Make and Take Workshop has been provided by the Department of Environmental Protection’s 2019 Environmental Education Grants Program.
For more information on the Northumberland County Conservation District, visit www.nccdpa.org.
