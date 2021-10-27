MILTON — Milton Mayor Mark Shearer is urging members of the public to drive with care on Halloween. Trick-or-treating will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the borough.
During Wednesday’s Milton Borough Council meeting, Shearer urged community members to keep a watchful eye out for trick-or-treaters.
“Please be super, utterly careful if you’re out driving on Halloween,” he said. “Please be cautious.”
While reading a report from Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr, council President Jamie Walker said the fire department will be handing out candy and glow sticks on Halloween. In addition, fire apparatus will be positioned throughout the borough during trick-or-treat hours.
Thus far in October, Walker said the department has responded to 20 fire and rescue calls, including a mutual aid house fire in White Deer Township, Union County. In addition, the department’s mobile intensive care unit, which is staffed by Evangelical Community Hospital, has responded to 202 calls.
It was noted during the meeting that leaf pickup has started and will continue until the first plowable snowfall.
Wednesday’s meeting lasted just 15 minutes and was held via Zoom due to multiple borough staff members testing positive for COVID-19.
Walker noted the virus is still prevalent in the community and urged everyone to take the necessary precautions to avoid potential exposure to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.