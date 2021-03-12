Of the multiple auto racing pages I follow on Facebook, one of my favorites has become the Historic North Turn Legends Beach Parade page.
The administrators of the page post historic photos from beach-front racing which occurred in the Daytona Beach, Fla. area.
The 4.1-mile beach course — which NASCAR’s top division raced on from 1949 through 1958 — included highway A-1-A and a portion of the beach, along the Atlantic Ocean, at the southern tip of Daytona Beach, in Ponce Inlet.
The first beach course race was held in 1936. Even after NASCAR stopped racing on the course, motorcycle races there continued through 1960.
Each February, vintage race cars are paraded through a portion of the beach once used for automobile racing. In learning of this event, it has quickly made its way onto the list of automobile racing-related activities which I would love to one day take in.
As my interest in racing history continues to grow, I’m also starting to delve into some local racing history. Although I need some help to uncover details of events which were contested at a long-forgotten track.
Through some brief research I’ve already conducted, I’ve discovered that automobile races were held in the early 1920s at the former Milton fairgrounds, located along Route 405 just north of Milton.
A track which was used for horse racing is believed to have attracted some big-time automobile racers of the era.
Races involving Dusenbergs were apparently held at the track around the July 4 weekend, 1921.
In October 1922, drivers who appeared to race at fairground courses across the country were invited to compete in Milton.
Among the drivers promoted to have been scheduled to appear was R. Burr Lampkin, who was noted to be an international racing superstar driver for French automaker Peugeot. I’ve also found other references that Ralph DePalma, the winner of the 1915 Indianapolis 500, was eligible to compete in Milton. However, I have yet to discover if the winner of the fabled race actually appeared.
Another reference indicated Indy 500 competitor Louis Disbrow announced he would be competing in Milton.
Disbrow started four Indy 500s between 1911 and 1914, with a best finish if eighth in 1913. Disbrow also competed in the American Grand Prize races held in 1910, 1911 and 1915. The first two editions of the race which he competed in were held on a road course in Savannah, Ga. The 1915 event was held in California.
The Grand Prize races attracted the top drivers from across the globe, and are considered by some to be a forerunner to Formula 1.
I have developed such an interest in these early races in Milton I am seeking anyone who may have photos of the events, actual documentation showing results, or even stories which may have been passed down by family members who saw international racers compete in Milton.
If you have information you’d like to share on the historic events, or any other information pertaining to historic racing figures appearing in the Central Susquehanna Valley, contact me as noted at the bottom of this page.
