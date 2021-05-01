SLIPPERY ROCK — Nathan Morgan, a Slippery Rock University junior from New Columbia, recently received the Military Order of Purple Heart Leadership Medal.
The award recognizes an underclass cadet who has a positive attitude toward ROTC and country, who holds a leadership position within the cadet battalion, is active in school and community, and meets a minimum academic requirement.
Morgan, majoring in safety management, was recognized during the spring officer commission ad awards ceremony.
