LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police are seeking two suspects who allegedly failed to stop for police and were involved in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot at Giant in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
The alleged incident took place at 7:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. It started as police were monitoring traffic in the area of Market and Fifth streets when a white luxury SUV was observed traveling at an excessive speed east along Market Street.
Police said lights and sirens were initiated, yet the vehicle did not stop. Officers pursued the vehicle for approximately three miles in Lewisburg and Kelly and East Buffalo townships before the pursuit ended in the parking lot of Giant, where the vehicle failed to make a turn, struck a cub and hit a shopping cart storage tent and parked car, it was noted.
Two suspects fled the scene on foot south toward West Market Street (Route 45). The suspects remain at large, police noted.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police were assisted by state police, Milton police, Mifflinburg police and the K9 unit of the Union County Sheriff’s Department.
An investigation is ongoing.
