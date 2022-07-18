MIFFLINBURG — It didn’t take long for John Nolt, a dairy farmer, to realize that selling milk and milk products to his local community was something he truly wanted to do.
Nolt, founder and owner of the Old Mill Creamery, had been producing milk for wholesalers from his single-family farm since about 1992. Years passed as he researched a shift from wholesale to retail milk sales but details such as flood plain restrictions prevented him from building a store where he wanted to.
During that period, the late James Mullen bought the big mill property at 6542 Buffalo Road, at the crossroads in Cowan, and hired Nolt to remove some additions. Mullen kept the property for its historical value, which by then had seen uses including ceramic moulding production and as a chicken barn.
“(Mullen) stopped at the farm,” Nolt said. “My hired men and I removed the additions and cleaned out the mill as a side job, not knowing we would later be involved here again.”
By 2017, Nolt said Mullen’s widow was looking to sell the property. Neighbors were supportive of something constructive, but none were willing to take on what would be a big project.
Nolt said he bought the property in December 2017, with preliminary plans drawn up by spring of the following year.
“To be able to focus on this, I had to get rid of some of the work on my farm,” Nolt said. “So I auctioned my farm equipment and got more of my farming done custom.”
Restoration work, a task which offered some challenges, started in 2018. As time permitted, Nolt also did research into the history of dairy farming in the Cowan area. The exterior of the creamery building has been brightened up but retains a traditional look.
“Everybody knows new construction,” Nolt said. “Not everyone understands figuring out how to repurpose an old building.”
Over three years, Nolt said he visited nearly 20 other creameries to get ideas for proceeding with what is now a retail dairy resource. He also referred to the famed Penn State University Food Science Department for knowledge of the science and technology of ice cream.
“I did the Penn State three-day ice cream course for product development,” he noted. “That gave me a good direction and a good foundation. That’s the fun part. Ice cream was always my passion.”
From there, Nolt said he built Old Mill Creamery similar to ones he recalled from the area where he grew up, where employees include family members.
“My vision is to have food people can enjoy and a place people can enjoy,” Nolt said. “We want to develop stream-bank picnic tables and things like that.”
Nolt said there’s been a learning curve as he has adjusted from being a crop-and-cow dairy farmer to entering a highly regulated industry. He noted that milk from the fully state-inspected family diary farm and processing plant is used at the creamery.
Nolt added that all milks are standard pasteurized and homogenized rather than cream lined. The high butterfat content of Nolt’s milk allows for the production of quality ice cream.
“The average gallon of milk in the United States travels 300 miles from the producer to the consumer. I say, ‘Smile! Here you get it less than one-half mile from the cow,’” Nolt added. “We bring down whatever we need. We are learning to balance our batch sizes. As we get that developed, we can get fresher and fresher because we will just process what sells.”
Products include flavored milks, including chocolate milk made with premium chocolate from a top chocolate company.
Nolt said Old Mill Creamery will be open all year, with more local food products and coffee to be added. A drive-up window is about to open.
Nolt acknowledged the support of the community as a vision of many years has begun to take shape. Thanks were extended to Boop’s Sporting Goods owners for making a note about Old Mill Creamery on their billboard.
He added that community members interested in area history have been especially supportive.
“The restoration work was very much a family project,” Nolt said. “Most of the stonework and brick repointing and painting was done by three of my sons. The one is now in the stone business.”
