MILTON — More than $2.8 million in state funding will allow customers currently served by the Lewis Township, Northumberland County, wastewater treatment system to connect with the Milton Regional Sewer Authority (MRSA).
Sen. John Gordner (R-27) and Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) announced this week the MRSA will be receiving $2 million in grant money and $839,553 in low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Authority (PENNVEST).
According to the announcement, the funds will be used to decommission Lewis Township’s wastewater treatment plant. Two new pump stations will be built to convey wastewater from the township into the MRSA’s existing system.
To make the connection, approximately 19,460 feet of force main will be laid.
“The Milton Regional Sewer Authority is very pleased to receive this funding,” MRSA Executive Director Genie Bausinger wrote in an email to The Standard-Journal. “Several groups have worked together to bring this project to where it is today.”
According to Bausinger, the main pump station will be constructed at the site of Lewis Township’s current plant, near the Warrior Run high school/middle school complex.
“The second, smaller pump station will be within the right of way of the Susquehanna Trail, just north of the existing Lewis Township service area, to provide service to existing development,” she said.
“The force main is planned to be installed from the new pump station along the Susquehanna Trail to Eighth Street Drive, then follow Vincent Avenue to where it will connect to our existing system into Watsontown,” Bausinger added.
In a release issued by Gordner and Schlegel-Culver, it was noted that 7,139 households will be served by the project.
“The project will allow us to serve Lewis Township’s existing customers, additional customers that may connect along the alignment of the new force main and provide availability for future connections in the area,” Bausinger said.
“We will be working with our board, Lewis and Delaware Township over the coming months to finalize details.”
Warrior Run School District Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack noted the project’s potential impact on the school district.
“The sewer regionalization project will provide the district with greater sewer capacity and operation as the district consolidates its buildings to one campus,” he said. “The project will also positively impact the overall economic development within the district out into the future.”
A new elementary school is currently being built on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex.
Bausinger said the sewer project construction could start in late 2022.
