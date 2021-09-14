LEWISBURG — Officials at a Monday evening Susquehanna Valley Conservatives (SVC) meeting gave a vote of confidence to local elections.
The SVC hosted a panel discussion, at their first in-person meeting in a year and a half, on the topic of election integrity. Jim Persing, SVC president, said a board member suggested the topic as the most timely one to come up in the last year and a half.
Many of the panelists recalled voting with a punch card system many years ago and how things have changed since. They largely observed that mail-in balloting is here to stay and likely to grow.
Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair, said his board ensured the 2020 presidential election was conducted with integrity.
“We did not allow ballot harvesting. We did not allow drop boxes,” Boop said. “They either needed to mail in their mail-in ballots or they needed bring them in person and turn them in at the government center ahead of time.”
Boop said mail-in ballots were opened by a team with representatives from both major parties.
“I believe that in Union County we had integrity in the election,” Boop said. “I’m not so confident that happened all over the country.”
Joe Kantz, Snyder County commissioner chair, said the state’s shift to electronic voting machines with a paper record was the one thing the Wolf administration has gotten right. The process in rural counties, such as Snyder and Union, were fair and balanced.
But Kantz was critical of Act 77, the law which created the mail-in ballot system in Pennsylvania. It also brought other changes such allowing voter registration closer to Election Day and extending the deadline for absentee ballots to be returned.
“Act 77 two years ago took 83 years of not having any changes in the election code and tried to shove so many changes in at one time.” Kantz said.”Unfortunately, both sides of the aisle had no idea of what was in that bill completely, in my opinion.”
Kantz observed that a growing number of county election directors have quit in view of the changes and increased work load. Though local staffs were on top of the changes, he projected that there were bound to be “hiccups” in some areas.
While not truly a fan of mail-in balloting, Kantz said he was confident the local counties were doing the best they could. Though nothing irregular has happened, he said they should ensure that nothing does in the future.
Kantz recalled suspicions over a number of mail-in ballots during the first primary election in which they were used. He said handwriting on 168 ballots for a write-in candidate for State House looked similar. However, a $3,500 handwriting analysis study through the state Department of State concluded only four ballots looked the same, likely to be from a husband and wife.
Jeff Reber, Union County commissioner and Board of Elections chair, was distressed by last-minute changes from the state as Election Day approached, but said they were followed where they had control of the process.
Pat Nace, former election director for Union and Snyder counties, endorsed the work of current election directors in the counties where she once worked. Nace included Northumberland County among counties where elections are run “by the law.”
“The thing I am looking for is to eliminate those last-minute directives from the Department of State,” said Nace, now a consultant. “Not only before the election, not 10 days before the election. These election directors have so much to think about and so much to do.”
Kantz added a plea for citizens to be involved in the elective process at the local level.
He speculated that a lack of interest in serving as judges of elections, inspectors of elections and similar positions would induce further mail-in balloting. Kantz conceded that the pay was minimal and the days of election were long, but it was important to fill positions which go unfilled.
