MILTON — District Judge Michael Diehl is at a loss for words describing the feelings he experienced watching his 5-year-old Golden Retriever provide comfort to the victim of a “horrible crime” who was called to appear as a witness in his courtroom.
The canine, Nahla, could tell the woman was visibly shaken. The retriever placed her muzzle on the woman’s lap, as the victim petted the canine.
“There are no words,” Diehl said. “Nahla just knew the woman needed something.”
Diehl has presided over the district court in Milton for eight years. Over the past two years, his “staffing” has expanded, to include his two canines.
Diehl has been a dog lover his entire life. However, he doesn’t remember what spurred the idea of bringing his canines along to work.
“Nahla,” Diehl began, “just shot me those puppy dog eyes and away we went.”
Nahla, a rescue, is an office mascot two to three days a week. Her 8-month-old adopted “sister,” Cairo, also spends time in the office.
Cairo is a rescued Malinois.
Nahla sits with the judge as he presides over court cases and in his office. She also visits with police, prosecutors, defense attorneys, those charged with crimes and the victims and witnesses to crimes.
“The dogs receive an overwhelmingly positive response from all, saying their presence is both relaxing and entertaining,” Diehl said. “I know, I experience it when I get home after a long day. If I don’t have them with me at work, seeing the dogs at home just does something positive.”
Sgt. Tim Kiefaber, of the Watsontown Police Department, regularly stops by the office to file paperwork, and attend hearings. Kiefaber is the handler for Watsontown’s K-9, a Belgian Malinois named Mariska.
Diehl noted that Nahla is not like Mariska.
“Whereas Mariska is a trained drug dog, Nahla has no training,” Diehl said. “However, she seems to have a natural talent to support people who emotionally are in need.”
Dogs like Nahla are not new to the courtroom. Trained service dogs are now at work in the Lycoming County Courthouse.
“I hope this trend continues,” Diehl said. “This is a positive step in trying times.”
