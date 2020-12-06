WATSONTOWN — Ninety residents and more than 50 staff members of the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have now contracted COVID-19, according to information released Saturday on the center's website.
According to information posted on the site Saturday evening, 90 residents of the center have tested positive for COVID-19, with 13 test results pending. In addition, 51 staff members have tested positive.
On Nov 30, Attorney Steven D. Weiner, representing the center, said 82 residents and 23 staff members had contracted the virus. Weiner also confirmed one death among the residents to contract the virus.
The facility has a capacity of 125 residents.
