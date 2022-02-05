BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University will host Trio Ghidorah — consisting of guitarists Ken Luk, Bernardo Marcondes and Erik Gibelyou — at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in Carver Hall, K.S. Gross Auditorium.
The performance is free and open to the public. Masks are required.
Trio Ghidorah was formed while the members pursued their doctoral degrees at the Eastman School of Music. The trio focuses on creating arrangements for three guitars of music not originally written for the instrument, including works by Stravinsky, Mozart, and Philip Glass.
Trio Ghidorah's debut album, Dances and Fantasies, was released in March 2021. The recording includes the group's arrangements, alongside works composed for three guitars by Paulo Bellinati, Stephen Dodgson and Annette Kruisbrink.
The concert at Bloomsburg University will include music from the classical canon, contemporary works, and Latin American music.
All three artists will also give a masterclass with music students at 5 p.m. Feb. 24, in the Haas Center for the Arts, room 166. These are also free and open to the public.
The event is funded by a Curricular Enhancement award from the College of Liberal Arts.
